Bianca Andreescu of Canada receives a medical treatment on her leg after suffering a knee injury during the WTA Finals Tennis Tournament against Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic in Shenzhen, China’s Guangdong province, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Bianca Andreescu withdraws from WTA Finals due to injury

Alternate Sofia Kenin will replace her for the final round robin match

Canada’s Bianca Andreescu says she is withdrawing from the WTA Finals due to an injury to her left knee.

In a statement, 19-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., says she is “very disappointed” not to be able to finish the year on her terms.

Andreescu was eliminated yesterday after retiring from her match against Karolina Pliskova as a result of the injury, which meant she couldn’t advance to the semifinals. She is 0-2 at the tourney.

Alternate Sofia Kenin will replace her for the final round robin match tomorrow against Elina Svitolina.

READ MORE: Bianca Andreescu makes Canadian history by reaching No. 4 in rankings

The Canadian Press

