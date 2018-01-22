Bob Heyes back behind Shamrocks bench for 2018 season

The Victoria Shamrocks have announced Bob Heyes will return as head coach for the 2018 season. (Jay Wallace photo)

The Victoria Shamrocks’ bench boss will be back for another season.

The organization confirmed Bob Heyes will be back for his seventh season as head coach last week. Over the past six season, Heyes has helped lead the Shamrocks to a record of 74-31-3. The team has also made the playoffs every year, won one Mann Cup Championship in three appearances and won three Western Lacrosse Association Championships in five opportunities.

“I am confident we will push each other and our players to get back to the Mann Cup Championship, our coaching staff is a vital part of our team and it’s important to have that continuity,” Heyes said in a release.

Defensive coach Art Webster, offensive coach Mike Simpson and video-coach John Hamilton will also be returning for the organization’s 69th season.

Last season, the Shamrocks fell 21-14 to the New Westminster Salmonbellies in the WLA championship.

