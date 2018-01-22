The Victoria Shamrocks have announced Bob Heyes will return as head coach for the 2018 season. (Jay Wallace photo)

Bob Heyes back behind Shamrocks bench for 2018 season

Art Webster, Mike Simpson, John Hamilton will also return

The Victoria Shamrocks’ bench boss will be back for another season.

The organization confirmed Bob Heyes will be back for his seventh season as head coach last week. Over the past six season, Heyes has helped lead the Shamrocks to a record of 74-31-3. The team has also made the playoffs every year, won one Mann Cup Championship in three appearances and won three Western Lacrosse Association Championships in five opportunities.

“I am confident we will push each other and our players to get back to the Mann Cup Championship, our coaching staff is a vital part of our team and it’s important to have that continuity,” Heyes said in a release.

Defensive coach Art Webster, offensive coach Mike Simpson and video-coach John Hamilton will also be returning for the organization’s 69th season.

RELATED: ‘Rocks fall to the Salmonbellies in WLA finals

Last season, the Shamrocks fell 21-14 to the New Westminster Salmonbellies in the WLA championship.

For information on season tickets, visit victoriashamrocks.com.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

kendra.wong@goldstreamgazette.com

Previous story
Vikes women run to 6-0, win first rugby sevens tourney of season

Just Posted

Bob Heyes back behind Shamrocks bench for 2018 season

Art Webster, Mike Simpson, John Hamilton will also return

Driver escapes from crash in Sidney

Town truck and another vehicle collide, causing van to roll over

Final key components for Johnson Street Bridge installed this weekend in Victoria

Dynamic Beast crane barge arrives back in town on Friday

Victoria Women’s March draws hundreds

Pink pussy hats aplenty as demonstrators took to downtown streets

FISHING ADVENTURES: Winter fishing season in full swing

Upcoming fishing events include Local Pub’s Salmon Superbowl Derby and Victoria Boat Show

Backyard of $2.2M Uplands property bulldozed for BMX jump track

34-year-old financial advisor fulfills childhood dream

Saanich signals support for in-fill developments in Gorge-Tillicum

The Gorge-Tillicum neighbourhood continues to experience infill. Council’s committee-of-the-whole signaled Saanich’s support… Continue reading

Cougar window shops at Banff grocery store

An RCMP officer spots a cougar outside an Alberta grocery store

VIDEO: Massive waves destroy chunks of Ucluelet’s Wild Pacific Trail

Some viewpoints will be closed for the foreseeable future because you won’t even know they were there

Tofino and Ucluelet wowed by biggest waves in a decade

“Even in pictures you show the kids and that, unless you’re witnessing it live, it’s like no other.”

Police fear fewer fentanyl imports don’t signal the end of the overdose crisis

RCMP say it’s just as likely that criminal are getting more clever

UPDATE: Two people die in ATV accident south of Campbell River

Third person survived attempt to cross a creek

Coal dust escaping rail cars spurs B.C. petition

Local governments are on board with Shuswap resident’s request for better control of escaping particulate

Vikes women run to 6-0, win first rugby sevens tourney of season

UVic Vikes this week: Hoops teams host shoot for the cure

Most Read