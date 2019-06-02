Canada downed Ireland 28-12 on Sunday in the Challenge Trophy final. (Canada Sevens)

Canada beats Ireland for ninth place in final world rugby sevens series stop

Canada opened the scoring in the game’s first minute

Canada downed Ireland 28-12 on Sunday in the Challenge Trophy final to finish in ninth place at the World Rugby Sevens Series’ last stop of the season.

Canada opened the scoring in the game’s first minute on a try from Mike Fuailefau and led 21-5 at halftime.

Harry Jones, Josiah Morra and substitue Adam Zaruba added tries for the Canadians, who dropped out of medal contention at the Paris Sevens tournament by losing all three of its pool games on Saturday.

The ninth-place finish is the second-best showing of the season for Canada, which has struggled through the 10-stop world series circuit.

Canada tied for seventh twice, including last weekend in London.

Canada also finished seventh in Hamilton, New Zealand, and was 15th in Hong Kong, 10th in Vancouver, 13th in Las Vegas and 11th in Singapore, Dubai, Cape Town and Sydney.

The Canadian men came into the Paris tournament ranked No. 11 in the standings.

They will next be gearing up for the Rugby Americas North (RAN) Sevens 2020 Olympic Qualifier in July in the Cayman Islands.

Fiji clinched the overall sevens series title when it beat nearest rival the United States 33-14 in the Paris Sevens semifinals on Sunday. Fiji then beat New Zealand 35-24 in the gold-medal match.

The title is the fourth for the Olympic champion, beside 2006, 2015, and 2016.

The U.S. finished fourth in Paris after dropping a 24-7 decision to South Africa in the bronze-medal match.

The Canadian Press

