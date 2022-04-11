Canada down 1-0 at half-time

The Olympic champions were in town on Monday, as Canada’s gold-medal-winning women’s soccer team played in front of a full house at the Starlight Stadium.

The cheers as members of the Olympic team entered the field for a pre-game ceremony would rival even the rowdiest pickleball court in terms of decibel level, particularly when the legendary Christine Sinclair took to the field. Chants of “Canada!” were accompanied by stomping feet which may have even registered a couple of notches on the Richter scale.

But the bubble of the rapt crowd popped slightly when Nigeria scored after five minutes, Nigeria striker Ifeoma Onumonu scrambled home from close-range after Canada failed to clear from a Nigerian free-kick.

Canada had most of the ball and looked bright during the first 45, but couldn’t break down the Nigerian defence. Canada’s best chance of the first-half came just after 25 minutes, when a loose ball from a corner was slammed into the post by Janine Beckie, with Kadeisha Buchanan’s follow-up cleared off the line by Nigeria. The away team again had to scramble again seconds later as Jordyn Huitema headed a cross across the face of the goal, but Nigerian captain Onome Ebi cleared heroically from under her own goal posts.

This was the second game Canada has played against Nigeria as part of their Olympic gold medal tour, beating them 2-0 at BC Place on April 8.

More to come.

