Skipper Ghislaine Landry in action. Next stop HSBC Womens Sevens Series event in Langford, Canada. (Arnold Lim / Black Press)

Canada Womens Rugby Sevens Team flies in to #YYJ after Japan triumph

The team jet in this afternoon where they will stop to sign autographs and pose for photos

Canada’s National Women’s Rugby Sevens team is landing back home today, after scooping gold at the Kitakyushu Sevens championship in Japan.

The team was undefeated through the entire tournament, beating Spain, China and Australia in the pool stages before besting Russia 17-14. After swatting aside the USA 24-12 in the semis, England were turned over 7-5 in a gritty final.

Members of the team and coach John Tait arrive at Victoria International Airport this afternoon, following their Japanese triumph, which forms part of the 2019 HSBC World Rugby Women’s Sevens Series.

The team are now ranked second in the world after the Litakyushu sweep and can secure a ticket to Tokyo 2020 if they reach the semi-finals of the HSBC Canada Womens Sevens in Langford, on May 11 and 12.

Captain Ghislaine Landry won Player of the Finals at Kitakyushu, and her team’s winning performances marked the first time since Sydney 2017 the team topped the podium.

The players fly in to YYJ at 2:39 p.m. today and will be available for photos and autographs.


