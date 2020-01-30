The Sooke Sailing Association has new leadership and committed to providing educational sailing programs. (Pixabay)

Change on the horizon for Sooke Sailing Association

Kamara Ilewellyn named new president

It’s anchors away for the Sooke Sailing Association.

The association has new leadership and committed to providing fun, positive and educational sailing programs in Sooke and Oak Bay, Kamara Ilewellyn, the group’s newly-minted president, said.

RELATED: Sooke Sailing Association sets course for the future

“It’s important for youth to build friendships and lifelong skills through sport,” Ilewellyn said.

“Sailing is a perfect way to build confidence, self-reliance, fitness, friendship, water safety, and leadership skills through life experiences.”

The Sooke Sailing Association is best known for its summer programs teaching kids six to 16, both sailing and life skills.

This year, the association will host summer programs in Sooke and Oak Bay, and continue its year-round racing team.

Kate McGonagle joins the coaching team that also includes Will Buhr and Lucie Sol.

Former president Gordie Fulcher, who built the organization from the ground up since 2012, will stay with the association.

Over the next two years, Ilewellyn wants to see the sailing programs grow for youth and adult sailors.

The Sooke Sailing Association is seeking volunteers and those interested in sponsorship. In the past, residents, the District of Sooke, and the province has helped fund the organization.

For more information on the sailing association, please go online to sookesailing.com, email admin@sookesailing.com, or telephone 778-425-4030.


