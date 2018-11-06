Chicago Blackhawks head coach Joel Quenneville, top, and his players react as they watch their team during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018, in Chicago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Nam Y. Huh

Chicago Blackhawks fire coach after 6-6-3 start to season

The Chicago Blackhawks have fired coach Joel Quenneville after a 6-6-3 start to the season. He guided the team to Stanley Cup victories in 2010, 2013 and 2015.

The Chicago Blackhawks have fired coach Joel Quenneville after a 6-6-3 start to the season.

He guided the team to Stanley Cup victories in 2010, 2013 and 2015.

Quenneville is the second-winningest head coach in Blackhawks history with a record of 452-249-96 since 2008.

Jeremy Colliton will replace Quenneville on the bench.

He was in his second season with the American Hockey League`s Rockford IceHogs.

The 33-year-old becomes the youngest head coach currently in the NHL.

Related: Halloween havoc: Virtanen scores 2 as Canucks beat Blackhawks 4-2

Related: Senators players apologize after being caught criticizing team on video recording

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Senators players apologize after being caught criticizing team on video recording

Just Posted

Movember muzzies appear on buses and firetrucks in Victoria

Cuts for Nuts event marks evolution of the Mo

Former Saanich mayor earned more than $218,000 during three years as ALC chair

Frank Leonard became chair of ALC in May 2015 after losing election to Richard Atwell

Sidney Summit to forge path to sustainability ‘one backyard at a time’

Day-long event brings together advocates, community and leaders to discuss improving local spaces

Colwood dog who attacked owner had history of multiple ownership

CRD bylaw officers estimate four-year-old male dog is Pit bull-Mastiff mixed breed

Central Saanich police search for man in connection to a domestic assault

Christopher Turner, 31, is known to be associated with a grey Dodge Ram

‘Breed not to blame’, says victim of pit bull attack

The pit bull-mastiff suddenly attacked family members early Saturday morning in Greater Victoria

Chicago Blackhawks fire coach after 6-6-3 start to season

The Chicago Blackhawks have fired coach Joel Quenneville after a 6-6-3 start to the season. He guided the team to Stanley Cup victories in 2010, 2013 and 2015.

POLL: Do you have a family doctor?

A new urgent care centre is set to open in Langford on… Continue reading

Canada could ratify new NAFTA even if U.S. tariffs stay put: Trudeau

In an interview with CNN, Trudeau says Canada still wants the tariffs lifted before the new version of NAFTA goes into effect.

BBB rewards Island businesses with ‘honest and ethical’ practices

16 Torch Awards handed out to highlight customer service excellence

Surrey council votes to terminate RCMP contract, revise transit link

Surrey’s new council voted unanimously Monday night to transition to a municipal force

Senators players apologize after being caught criticizing team on video recording

Senators players who were caught on tape joking about and criticizing their team’s defence in a video posted online are apologizing for their comments.

Spy service says federal pipeline purchase seen as ‘betrayal’ by many opponents

The federal government announced in late May it would buy the pipeline and related components for $4.5 billion

States and storylines to follow as U.S. voters head to polls

Americans head to the polls for midterm elections

Most Read