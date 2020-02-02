Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates after scoring against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Chiefs beat 49ers 31-20 to win Super Bowl 54

Kansas City scores 21 unanswered points in fourth quarter

MIAMI – Patrick Mahomes led Kansas City to three touchdowns in the final 6:13, and the Chiefs overcame a double-digit deficit for the third post-season game in a row to beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 Sunday in the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs (15-4) were playing in the championship game for the first time since 1970, when they won their only previous NFL title. Coach Andy Reid earned his 222nd career victory, and his first in a Super Bowl.

The Chiefs trailed 20-10 and faced a third and 15 when Mahomes threw deep to a wide open Tyreek Hill for 44 yards. Kansas City scored a touchdown four plays later, and quickly forced a punt.

Mahomes then hit Sammy Watkins for 38 yards to set up a 5-yard scoring reception by Damien Williams that put Kansas City ahead 24-20 with 2:44 to go.

The 49ers reached midfield, but Jimmy Garoppolo was sacked by Frank Clark on fourth down. Williams’ 38-yard touchdown run was icing on the cake for Kansas City.

The 49ers (15-4) fell short in their bid for a record-tying sixth Super Bowl title, even though they dominated for 3 1/2 quarters. Garoppolo threw for 219 yards and kept the Chiefs’ defence guessing by completing passes to eight receivers.

will be updated

READ MORE: VIDEO: 10 Super Bowl ads you won’t see in Canada

THE CANADIAN PRESS

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
The Quest for perfection: How dog sleds get technical for a 1,000 mile Yukon race

Just Posted

Sooke in mourning after discovery of two bodies; search continues for a third young man

A.J. Jensen, Cory Mills, and Eric Blackmore were reported missing since Friday night

Ride-hailing rush sees one-third spike in new Class 4 drivers licences awarded

Even bigger jump expected for new Class 4 licences awarded this year

Central Saanich welcomes new proposed housing rules for ALR land

Proposed changes would allow more flexibility for residences in the Agricultural Land Reserve

Bee Club hopes to create a buzz on Bowker

New club part of Oak Bay High’s ongoing efforts along Bowker Creek

Lambrick Park Secondary students earn $1,000 Lions Club scholarships

Funds to help cover post-secondary education costs for high achievers

Canadian groundhogs divided on winter weather predictions

One groundhog saw his shadow but two others didn’t

The Quest for perfection: How dog sleds get technical for a 1,000 mile Yukon race

“A wooden sled and you hit something, it’s pretty hard to fix and you’re very likely out of the race”

Bring more voices to caribou recovery plan, says B.C. premier’s former liaison

He’s urging the province to involved local governments on a larger scale

Evacuations, road closures and plenty of cleanup after B.C. flooding, landslides

The rain caused landslides and closed a border crossing

Williams nets shootout winner as Hurricanes cool off Canucks

Carolina picks up 4-3 home win over Vancouver

More Canadians request flight out of Wuhan as coronavirus kills outside China

More than 300 Canadians now want a flight out of China

Spotty cellphone service in B.C. leads to issues with RCMP non-emergency lines

However, 911 calls remained unaffected

One snowmobiler found dead after getting stuck in tree well near Fernie

Fernie Search and Rescue was activated twice on January 31

Minister Trevena launches next ferry future phase for Island, Coastal communities

Members of the public have seven weeks to provide online input

Most Read