Claremont, Oak Bay in showdown for spot in Island final

First place Royal Bay falter in Islands Day 1

It was a tough Day 1 at the AAA Vancouver Island senior girls soccer championship for Reynolds and Royal Bay while Oak Bay and Claremont are on track for a Tuesday morning showdown.

Halayna Peskett of Reynolds scored the only goal in the Roadrunners 2-1 loss to Nanaimo District. Reynolds bounced back with a 3-1 win over Stelly’s on goals from Ceclia Way, Natasha Chojnacki and Shauntelle Dick-Charleson.

See the AAA Islands schedule here.

Reynolds, which is one of the two teams to beat Oak Bay this season and were a favourite to advance to the Island finals, is now left crossing their fingers that Stelly’s can pull off an upset of Nanaimo District. Reynolds will also have to win its final pool game is against Dover Bay at 11 a.m. at Braefoot.

Royal Bay was the other favourite to fall today as both Oak Bay and Claremont toppled the first-place team from league play in 1-0 games. Grade 12 player Jasmine Lee scored the only goal in the Oak Bay game.

Claremont and Oak Bay also defeated Cowichan and are headed to what essentially amounts as a semifinal, their third game of the round robin, at Oak Bay at 9 a.m. The winner advances to the Island final and also provincials, as there are two berths up for grabs.

Provincials are in Surrey next week.

