Charity Williams pats Breanne Nicholas on the back as she walks over for a conversion after Williams lands a try during play in Langford during the 2019 series stop. (Black Press Media file photo)

Charity Williams pats Breanne Nicholas on the back as she walks over for a conversion after Williams lands a try during play in Langford during the 2019 series stop. (Black Press Media file photo)

Close-knit, electric crowd makes Langford a favourite stop for international rugby players

Olympian Breanne Nicholas says other teams, not just Canada, look forward to playing in Langford

Despite playing rugby on five continents, Olympian and Canada’s women’s sevens player Breanne Nicholas said she’s looking forward to returning to play in Langford.

The Canadian leg of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Women’s Series returns to Langford for the first time since 2019, after COVID-19 disruptions cancelled the 2020 edition and forced 2021 to be held elsewhere.

Nicholas said Langford is not only the Canadian team’s favourite place to play, but that it’s a lot of other teams’ favourite as well.

“The crowd is just so electric – they’re rooting for rugby. They’re supporting Canada, obviously, but they’re just out there having a good time. And the stadium’s packed usually,” she said.

“Compared to other stadiums we play in, it is smaller, but that allows for a closer-knit feeling. You literally feel the energy roaring from the stands.”

The HSBC Canada Women’s Sevens features 12 international teams, who play in different cities around the world in group and knockout tournaments. Points are given to each team based on their ranking in every tournament, with the overall winner being the country with the most points after every tournament has been played. Currently, Canada sits in eighth place after four tournament rounds.

ALSO READ: HSBC Canada Women’s Sevens event returns to Langford after two-year hiatus

@moreton_bailey
bailey.moreton@goldstreamgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of LangfordRugby CanadaWest Shore

Previous story
Saanich MMA fighter hopes to go from bartender to world champion

Just Posted

Claire Maddison, Sophie Burns, Charlie Walls and Lily Edgell (back row) and Claire Maddison, Sophie Burns and Charlie Walls (front-row) will be travelling to New York City over March Break to take part in Broadway Student Summit, a gathering of theatre students from around the world hosted by the Broadway Teaching Group. They are part of the Sidney-based Mountain Dream Productions musical theatre school. (Submitted/Mountain Dream Productions)
Bright lights of Broadway beckon for seven Sidney students

Charity Williams pats Breanne Nicholas on the back as she walks over for a conversion after Williams lands a try during play in Langford during the 2019 series stop. (Black Press Media file photo)
Close-knit, electric crowd makes Langford a favourite stop for international rugby players

The Township of Esquimalt has endorsed its Active Transportation Network Plan to look at improving transportation options for residents. (Watt Consulting Group/Courtesy Township of Esquimalt)
Esquimalt endorses active transportation network plan

Rachael Sansom of Grayland Consulting speaks with a group of around 30 residents Saturday about a proposed rezoning of 350 Lone Oak Place in Langford. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
Residents share concerns with developer on proposed Langford rezoning