East Sooke charity race helps build schools in Nepal

A local nonprofit is building schools in Nepal, and will host its third annual charity race and walk in East Sooke Regional Park on March 15.

Another Brick in Nepal has built two schools and is beginning a third in rural Nepal.

Nepal was struck by a 7.8-magnitude earthquake on April 25, 2015. More than one million homes and 5,000 schools were destroyed. Another Brick in Nepal formed shortly after with the goal of rebuilding schools to provide children an education in a safe building.

ALSO READ: Another brick to rebuild Nepal

“The money raised in the first trail race allowed us to furnish the Yagyamati Seconday School in Kathmandu. The second race helped fund the rebuild of Sharada Secondary School in the Khandbari district. The trail race has been instrumental in helping build schools,” Alana Jones, a group spokeswoman, said.

The 2019 trail run had 145 registrants, and the goal is to have 200 people in this year’s race.

The race has a Nepali feel to it. Participants receive a silk scarf from Kathmandu and warm Nepalese meal when they cross the finish line.

The fun event has a five-kilometre and 10-kilometre option. The event is open to hikers and walkers. Both routes take runners along the trails of East Sooke Regional Park. When participants finish, they receive a gift from Kathmandu and a warm Nepalese lunch.

Register online at raceroster.com.

Meanwhile, 14 Sooke Region runners competed in the Island Race Series Cedar 12K race Sunday. Reg Willick was the top local runner crossing the finish line in 53:28.


