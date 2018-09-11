The Margarita Villains will battle for the Calamity Cup during the Eves of Destruction season finale Sept. 15 at Archie Browning Arena. New files

Eves of Destruction close out derby season in Victoria with double header

Calamity Cup is up for grabs as The Margarita Villains face The Belles of the Brawl

It’s your last chance to catch some roller derby action as the Eves of Destruction close out the season with a double header at Archie Browning Arena, Sept. 15.

When the Rotten Apples last faced Department of Derby last fall they took the win and are back to battle and take the game again this year when the whistle blows at 5:30 p.m. sharp.

Following that, The Belles of the Brawl will face The Margarita Villains at 7:30 p.m. to reclaim the Calamity Cup after losing it to the Villains last year.

RELATED: Eves of Destruction crush the competition in roller derby season opener

The Eves of Destruction Roller Derby League was formed in 2006, has over 80 players on five teams including the Belles of the Brawl, Margarita Villains, The Rotten Apples, The Hard Cores and The A-Team.

Tickets for the family-friendly season finale are still available but going fast as seating is limited. Doors open at 5 p.m. at Archie Browning, Sept. 15.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Around the BCHL: Wenatchee Wild’s Christophe Fillion BCHL Player of the Week

Just Posted

Campfire ban lifted for Coastal Fire Centre

There have been 135 human-caused wildfires in the region since April 1

Communities get provincial cash back for carbon neutrality

Central Saanich, Highlands, Oak Bay, Sidney, Sooke and View Royal achieved carbon neutral status

UPDATE: No injuries after car crash on the Malahat Tuesday morning

Incident took place in Goldstream Provincial Park area

Eves of Destruction close out derby season in Victoria with double header

Calamity Cup is up for grabs as The Margarita Villains face The Belles of the Brawl

Group confronts election hopefuls from Saanich and Oak Bay with traffic issues

Saanich and Oak Bay Community Safety Network wants Beach Drive and Cadboro Bay Road improved.

LIVE: B.C., New York first responders remember fallen 9-11 comrades

A memorial ride was followed by a ceremony at the park between the U.S. and Canadian border crossing

VIDEO: Young B.C. musician sings with the Foo Fighters

Stranger Than Fiction’s Madi Duncan from Port Alberni was invited up on stage at the Vancouver show

Victoria’s Ethiopian community welcomes in the year 2011

Area residents celebrate Ethiopian New Year on Sept. 12, based on the Julian calendar

Around the BCHL: Wenatchee Wild’s Christophe Fillion BCHL Player of the Week

Around the BCHL is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

VIDEO: 9/11 anniversary gives perspective to NAFTA impasse, Freeland says

Canada’s foreign affairs minister underlined anniversary at start of another day of trade talks

Trudeau cautions Canadians about toking before travel

PM was asked what he would say to a U.S. border guard if he was asked if he had ever tried cannabis

Plane missing since Nov. 2017 located in Glacier National Park

The plane was en-route from Penticton to Edmonton with two people onboard when it went missing

B.C. First Nations woman walking to stop the violence

Marilyn Charleyboy from Tsideldel (Alexis Creek) First Nation is walking to raise awareness about violence in First Nations communities.

Syrian community fears backlash after immigrant charged in B.C. girl’s death

Ibrahim Ali had come as a refugee from Syria 17 months ago

Most Read