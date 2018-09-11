Eves of Destruction close out derby season in Victoria with double header

Calamity Cup is up for grabs as The Margarita Villains face The Belles of the Brawl

The Margarita Villains will battle for the Calamity Cup during the Eves of Destruction season finale Sept. 15 at Archie Browning Arena. New files

It’s your last chance to catch some roller derby action as the Eves of Destruction close out the season with a double header at Archie Browning Arena, Sept. 15.

When the Rotten Apples last faced Department of Derby last fall they took the win and are back to battle and take the game again this year when the whistle blows at 5:30 p.m. sharp.

Following that, The Belles of the Brawl will face The Margarita Villains at 7:30 p.m. to reclaim the Calamity Cup after losing it to the Villains last year.

The Eves of Destruction Roller Derby League was formed in 2006, has over 80 players on five teams including the Belles of the Brawl, Margarita Villains, The Rotten Apples, The Hard Cores and The A-Team.

Tickets for the family-friendly season finale are still available but going fast as seating is limited. Doors open at 5 p.m. at Archie Browning, Sept. 15.

