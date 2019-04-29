Karley Teadford, Soleia Ouldali, Julia Widdowson, and Gabriella Tsui of Falcon Gymnastics show off their hardware, which they won at the 2019 Artistic Gymnastic Provincial Championships. (Submitted/Falcon Gymnastics)

Falcon Gymnasts soar at provincial championships

Saanich club’s nine athletes won a total of 20 medals

Nine athletes representing Saanich’s Falcon Gymnastics club returned with 20 medals from the recent provincial championships.

The athletes were among more than 770 gymnasts who participated in the 2019 Artistic Gymnastic (B.C.) Provincial Championship held April 12-14 in Coquitlam, which many consider one of the biggest and most recognized gymnastic events in the province.

Coached by Peter Allan, Renata Allan and Stephanie Havers, club members performed well across many categories.

Karley Teadford won gold in the all-around competition, on the vault and on the beam. Gabriela Tsui also won gold in the all-around competition as well as on the bars, while claiming silver on vault. Julia Widdowson won bronze in the all-around competition, and bronze on the floor. Soleia Ouldali, meanwhile, claimed gold on the vault.

