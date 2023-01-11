Fan-favourite KDL back for PFC’s 22/23 CPL season

The speedster has signed a one-year contract, with a team option for 2024

Kunle Dada-Luke scored Pacific FC’s opening goal against York United, but PFC lost 3-1 on the day at Starlight Stadium on Sept. 3. (Simon Fearn/Black Press Media)

Fan favourite Kunle Dada-Luke is set to tear up the touchline at Starlight Stadium again next season, with Pacific FC announcing the Mississauga player will stay with the team for the 2022-23 season.

KDL has signed a new one-year deal, with a club option for the 2024 season.

The 22-year-old right fullback and winger, who has both Canadian and Nigerian citizenship, first joined PFC in 2021.

“This club took a chance on me three years ago. I went from being without a club to a champion in that time span,” Dada-Luke said in a statement. “The Island has become a second home for me and playing at Starlight Stadium in front of our fans always gives me that spark I need to go the extra mile.

Dada-Luke previously represented Canada at the youth level, playing for the under-17 team with two appearances at the 2017 CONCACAF Men’s Under-17 Championship in Panama.

“I believe KDL can be the most dynamic right back in the Canadian Premier League and can also play as a wingback or wide forward,” PFC head coach James Merriman, said in a statement. “He is developing into a very versatile modern fullback and is incredibly hungry to build off his 2022 performances and push to another level.”

Pacific FC has a roster of 14 players confirmed for the coming 2023 season.

ALSO READ: Bustos, Irving wave goodbye to Pacific FC

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

LangfordPacific FCsoccerWest Shore