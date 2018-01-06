Thetis Lake in View Royal will host the inaugural SwimRun Victoria event this summer. (File photo)

Fast growing sport debuts at Thetis Lake this summer

Organizers promise a challenging course

Rick Stiebel/News Gazette staff

What do you get when you cross two thirds of a triathlon with Thetis Lake?

You get SwimRun Victoria, a multi-sport race format that combines split segments of open-water swimming with trail runs, explained race director Rob Dibden. The event, sponsored by Human Powered Racing, will mark the first of its kind in Western Canada, he noted. SwimRun has been gaining popularity since the inaugural event, Otillo SwimRun, was held in Sweden in 2006.

“We started talking about hosting a SwimRun event when we became aware the format might work here,” said Dibden, a member and coach with the Human Powered Racing team for the past 13 years. “There’s a few people from Victoria who’ve done it before.”

SwimRun Victoria involves a challenging course consisting of four swim legs totalling about 4,000 metres, and four run legs totalling about 24 km. The short course is slightly less than half the length of the full course. Competitors swim in their running shoes and run in their swim gear, Dibden explained. Although many SwimRun events involve frigid ocean swims, the Victoria event, to be held at Thetis Lake, will not require specialized equipment. It should still present a challenge for even hardcore adventure seekers, he added.

“I think Thetis Lake will be a fantastic venue for this event,” said Dibden, a View Royal resident. “A lot of thought and preparation has gone into planning the course for a year, and we’re excited about it. People who come to compete will be surprised and pleased with the level of difficulty and terrain they’ll experience.”

SwimRun Victoria takes place Aug. 12. For more information, contact Dibden at rob@humanpoweredracing.ca or visit swimrunvictoria.ca.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

editor@goldstreamgazette.com

Previous story
Scotties B.C. Women’s Curling Championship continue in Victoria

Just Posted

#Grateful4Saanich on display at Cedar Hill art gallery

Showing features 17 boards signed at 32 events

Victoria cyclist and GPS artist shares latest Labra-doodle

Cyclist re-invigorates blog after hiatus

Council approves $200,000 to clean up Victoria parks after homeless campers

Parks staff over budget for cleanup last year

Cookie creations raise more than $50,000 for Habitat for Humanity Victoria

Boa Constructors take people’s choice in Gingerbread Showcase

Passenger-only ferry plan proposed for Gulf Islands and Sidney

The CRD is looking into a plan that would bring a new ferry service to the Southern Gulf Islands, Salt Spring Island and the Town of Sidney

Cookie creations raise more than $50,000 for Habitat for Humanity Victoria

Boa Constructors take people’s choice in Gingerbread Showcase

Flu outbreak at care facilities on Vancouver Island

Island Health asks those who are ill to not visit hospitals, residential care or assisted living facilities

Son charged in death of Salt Spring Island woman

Martin Galen Vandenberg, 22, has now been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Heather Jones

Canada wins gold at world junior championship

Tyler Steenbergen scored the winner with just 1:40 to play in regulation

Scientists warn of vanishing oxygen in oceans, including Canadian waters

Researchers believe the problem has been growing since the 1950s

B.C. gas prices to hit highest levels in years: GasBuddy forecast

In 2018, Vancouver is forecast to see the highest peak prices at $1.52 per litre

Skiers trigger avalanche near Fernie

Fernie Search and Rescue extricate skiers injured by size two avalanche

Feeling stressed? New study says sniffing your partner’s shirt might help

Study found that women feel calmer after being exposed to their male partner’s scent

Scotties B.C. Women’s Curling Championship continue in Victoria

Nanaimo rink remains in hunt for last playoff spot

Most Read