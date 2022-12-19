First-ever Junior A boys’ team fielded by Sooke high school

Basketball takes a big bounce in Sooke

Wolverines defeated Kwalikum Secondary School 66-34 to earn a spot in the finals for the Ladysmith Junior Boys Tournament. (Contributed - Trevor Bligh)

That’s a long time between dunks and dribbles.

Edward Milne has a junior boys’ basketball team competing on the hardwood for the first time since the school opened in 1947.

‘The team got their first win ever with a 50-35 victory over district rival Royal Bay,” said coach Trevor Bligh, in his 29th year of working with teams at the school.

“The desire to learn and get better has been a key,” Bligh noted regarding the team’s 4-2 record so far.

The Wolverines added to their success with a win over John Barsby Secondary School from the Nanaimo team in the first game of the Ladysmith Junior Boys Tournament. A 66-34 win Dec. 16 over Kwalikum Secondary School from Qualicum Beach put the Wolverines into the tournament final.

The team ran out of steam against Wellington and lost 49-32 in the final.

“It would have been a closer game if we had a full roster, but we could only put five players with no subs on the floor because of injuries. I’m super proud of our team’s effort,” Bligh said.

Bligh said having two former EMCS players doing much of the coaching has made a significant difference.

“Brady Greenwood and Lucas Blatchford have been an unbelievable help,” he said. “Both are ex-collegiate players. Brady has a very strong basketball mind. He played with a couple of college programs and brings a wealth of experience and innovative ideas. Lucas was an exceptional player and is eager to share his expertise with the boys.”

Bligh is also pleased with the potential of the senior boys’ team, which has a record of 3-3.

“We have a good chance to win the city championship at the triple-A level this year,” Bligh said. “The city playoffs start the last week of February, and the team is improving weekly. We had to take our lumps last year to be where we are today.”

Two seniors lead the team, guard Kieran Demelo and 6-foot-6 forward Jesse Sactacionne. The two players and Grade 11 guard Adam Stawiki made significant contributions to the team this year.

Bligh said the school also has a junior girls’ team competing for the first time in a while.

“The basketball culture at EMCS has been revived.”

Bligh said a large donation from the Marsden Group, a Sooke construction company, enabled the school to operate three teams this year.

READ: Transit detours West Shore buses as up to 20 cm of snow expected by Tuesday


news@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

EMCS WolverinesSookeWest Shore

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Messi wins World Cup, Argentina beats France on penalties

Just Posted

Sidney continues to receive feedback from various quarters as it looks into the pros and cons of backyard chickens. (Black Press Media file photo)
Proponents, opponents of backyard chickens in Sidney peck out different arguments

The Saanich Fire Department responding to a fire Monday (Dec. 19) on Richmond Road. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Richmond Road section closed as Saanich crews responding to structure fire

Snow falls early Monday (Dec. 19) on the Malahat looking south from Mill Bay. (Drive BC)
UPDATE: Transit detours West Shore buses as up to 20 cm of snow expected by Tuesday

A cackling goose (Aleutian, with white collar) and two greater white-fronted geese, from the Arctic spotted Nov. 17 at the Victoria Golf Club in Oak Bay. (Photo by Jacques Sirois)
Birders delight in unusual fall flock in Victoria Harbour Migratory Bird Sanctuary

Pop-up banner image