Former UVic Vikes basketball player Chris McLaughlin has been signed to the Fraser Valley Bandits. (Photo courtesy of Fraser Valley Bandits)

Former UVic Vikes player signed to Canadian Elite Basketball League team in Abbotsford

Chris Mclaughlin will play for the Fraser Valley Bandits

Former UVic Vikes basketball player Chris McLaughlin has been signed on to the Canadian Elite Basketball League’s Fraser Valley Bandits after an impressive debut with the team in mid-June.

On June 22, McLaughlin impressed the Bandits and Fraser Valley fans after posting 14 points for the team in an overtime loss against the Edmonton Stingers. Despite the loss, his performance — which included a highlight reel dunk — caught the attention of many.

READ ALSO: B.C. Wheelchair basketball team bags bronze

McLaughlin played another memorable game with the Bandits on June 27 in which the team made the first win by a B.C. professional basketball team since the Vancouver Grizzlies defeated the Golden State Warriors in 2001. The game was played in Saskatoon against the Saskatchewan Rattlers with the Bandits winning 101-89.

Showing great chemistry with his teammates, McLaughlin worked with player Marek Klassen of Abbotsford to push through the paint and leave the Rattlers struggling to defend the net.

McLaughlin, who is originally from Oakville, ON, turned pro after his fifth year at the University of Victoria in 2014-15. He led the UVic Vikes to a fourth-place finish at the Canadian Interuniversity Sport — also known as U SPORTS — championship. He also represented Canada at the World University Games in Korea where he averaged 9.9 points and 4.6 rebounds per game while shooting 60 per cent from the field goal range.

READ ALSO: UVic Vikes land prize Oak Bay basketball recruit

The former Vikes’ first pro contract was with the Basket Swans Gmunden in the Osterreichische Basketball Bundesliga (or Austrian Basketball League) after posting 19.8 points and 9.9 rebounds per game on 59 per cent shooting from the field in his last season with UVic.

McLaughlin was named Canada West’s Most Outstanding Player for the 2014-15 season as well as Basketball BC Male University Athlete of the Year and University of Victoria Male Athlete of the Year.

The Canadian Elite Basketball League is a professional men’s basketball league with six teams across Canada. Its inaugural season just began this spring.

shalu.mehta@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
NHL teams score four from Grizzlies den

Just Posted

UPDATE: Johnson Street Bridge will be lifted after receiving repairs for hydraulic issues

The bridge was down since Thursday afternoon after problems with the hydraulic fluid were discovered

Spear grass can carry a high cost for dog owners

Victoria veterinarian treats about five dogs a week who have come in contact with spear grass

Victoria votes to move downtown art installation from Bastion Square

The Commerce Canoe will be moved to Triangle Island to make room for a new totem pole

City sees over $800,000 in funds after first six months of Airbnb regulations

Business licence fees and taxes bolster funds for city, tourism industry

Oak Bay throws support behind call to increase bottle-deposit rates

Resolution backs Ocean Legacy request to province of B.C.

UPDATED: Washington man guilty of 1987 murders of Victoria-area couple

Tanya Van Cuylenborg and Jay Cook of Saanich, B.C., were found dead in 1987

Sat-on-cat on the mend after surgery in Kamloops

Charlie had hip surgery after someone sat on him

Comox Valley Ground Search and Rescue issues warning after new hazard develops in the Puntledge River

Comox Valley Ground Search and Rescue (CVGSAR) has launched a “public safety… Continue reading

Canadian icon and hero Terry Fox died 38 years ago today

Historica Canada’s Heritage Minute dedicated to Terry Fox shows his journey of cancer awareness

Man who was carrying knife tackled at Nanaimo’s night market

RCMP make arrest after market-goer chases suspect downtown

‘B.C.’s vital interests are at stake’: Lawyers battle over Alberta’s turn-off-the-taps law

Alberta government lawyer argued that the province’s turn-off-the taps legislation not meant to hurt B.C.

POLL: Do you think the penalty should be increased for tossing a burning cigarette from a vehicle?

With grasslands and forests around Vancouver Island and across B.C. reaching tinder… Continue reading

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of June 25

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

B.C. launches mandatory vaccine registry for schoolchildren

The Vaccination Status Reporting Regulation will go into effect ahead of upcoming school year

Most Read