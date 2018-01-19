Vancouver Giants vs Victoria Royals, Langley Events Centre Jan. 19. Gary Ahuja Langley Times Vancouver Bowen Byram

GALLERY: Giants host Royals in WHL action

Photos from the Vancouver Giants clash with the Victoria Royals at the Langley Events Centre

The Vancouver Giants hosted the Victoria Royals in a B.C. Division battle on Friday night at the Langley Events Centre.

The teams entered the game tied for second place in the division.

 

Vancouver Giants vs Victoria Royals, Langley Events Centre Jan. 19. Gary Ahuja Langley Times Vancouver’s Owen Hardy

Vancouver Giants vs Victoria Royals, Langley Events Centre Jan. 19. Gary Ahuja Langley Times Vancouver’s Davis Koch and Victoria goaltender Griffen Outhouse

Vancouver Giants vs Victoria Royals, Langley Events Centre Jan. 19. Gary Ahuja Langley Times Vancouver’s James Malm

Vancouver Giants vs Victoria Royals, Langley Events Centre Jan. 19. Gary Ahuja Langley Times Vancouver’s Tyler Popowich

Vancouver Giants vs Victoria Royals, Langley Events Centre Jan. 19. Gary Ahuja Langley Times Vancouver’s Ty Ronning

Vancouver Giants vs Victoria Royals, Langley Events Centre Jan. 19. Gary Ahuja Langley Times Vancouver’s Ty Ronning

Vancouver Giants vs Victoria Royals, Langley Events Centre Jan. 19. Gary Ahuja Langley Times Vancouver’s Hunor Torzsok and Victoria’s Ralph Jarratt

Vancouver Giants vs Victoria Royals, Langley Events Centre Jan. 19. Gary Ahuja Langley Times Vancouver’s Brayden Watts

Previous story
Rural B.C. students score visit with Canadiens netminder Carey Price

Just Posted

Strike could start Monday for handyDart

BC Transit warns users to find alternate transportation

GALLERY: Giants host Royals in WHL action

Photos from the Vancouver Giants clash with the Victoria Royals at the Langley Events Centre

Man hospitalized after early morning Sooke Road crash

Police say injuries are non life-threatening

B.C. Maritime Museum accepting 2018 Beaver Medal nominations

Deadline for nominations is May 18

Premier John Horgan announces improvements to Highway 14

Construction on the $10 million project is set to begin immediately

WATCH: Giant waves smash Ucluelet’s Amphitrite Point

Folks made their way to Ucluelet’s Amphitrite Point Lighthouse on Thursday, Jan.… Continue reading

Saanich signals support for in-fill developments in Gorge-Tillicum

The Gorge-Tillicum neighbourhood continues to experience infill. Council’s committee-of-the-whole signaled Saanich’s support… Continue reading

RCMP nail sex toy thief

Shop owner plays a role in arrest

Ice-cream-eating bear draws controversy

An Alberta Wildlife Park posted a video this week of one of their bears going through a Dairy Queen drive-through

LETTER: The sewage spiral continues in Greater Victoria

My left brain has been trying to digest the news and comments… Continue reading

Fernie, RCMP go to court over city log books in fatal ammonia leak probe

Log books center stage in clashing of investigations between the city and RCMP

Renowned Comox Valley sasquatch researcher passes away

A renowned biologist and leading Canadian sasquatch researcher who called the Comox… Continue reading

B.C.’s biggest pot plant planned for Oliver

Co-founder Tony Holler said the 700,000 sq. ft. facility would produce 100,000 kg of pot per year

Train derails in Northwest B.C.

CN reports no injuries or dangerous goods involved after coal train derailment.

Most Read

  • GALLERY: Giants host Royals in WHL action

    Photos from the Vancouver Giants clash with the Victoria Royals at the Langley Events Centre