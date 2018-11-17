Get your pet on the jumbotron at this weekend’s Royals game

Saturday night is pet night with the Victoria Royals at the Save on Foods Memorial Centre. (Victoria Royals/Twitter)

Victoria Royals host the Regina Pats and celebrate pets on Saturday.

The home team sits in second in the WHL BC Division while the Pats are fifth in the East.

Expect to see some action from NHL affiliated players Jake Leschyshyn (Vegas Golden Knights), Nick Henry (Colorado Avalanche) and a pair on the NHL Central Scouting Players To Watch List – Koby Morrisseau (projected fourth to seventh round), Nikita Sedov (projected fourth to seventh round).

Celebrate Pet Night with Paws on Cook, which hosts a draw that night.

As pets are not allowed to attend the game, fans are encouraged to post a picture of their pet or pets showing their Royals’ spirit on the team’s Facebook page and it could be featured on the jumbotron during the game.

Second intermission also includes the Paws on Cook Fitness Relay Race – where contestants compete in a relay race for the chance to win a prize.

Jersey auctions continue

A selection of the Royals’ commemorative game-worn jerseys, from Canadian Forces Appreciation Night, will be available via silent auction throughout the contest. Donations raised from the silent auction will go towards Boomer’s Legacy. Full details and jersey auction schedule can be found at victoriaroyals.com/jerseyauctions.



