Ladies golf kicks off with Junior Girls’ championship at Cedar Hill

Junior Girls’ Golf Championship hits the Cedar Hill Golf Course on June 2 and 3.

Nine girls, potentially more, are expected to compete for the opportunity to move forward to the B.C. Championship’s in Kamloops from July 3 to 6.

As an added feature this year, Cedar Hill hosts a one-day tournament style game on the Sunday, for girls who are new to the game, but aren’t yet ready to play in a more serious competition.

The following weekend finds the ladies vying for the titles in the Senior, Amateur and Handicap Divisions on Sunday, June 10 at Bear Mountain (Valley course) and Monday, June 11 at Cowichan Golf Club. Currently, 37 ladies are entered in the various divisions with 11 in the Senior and 13 in the Amateur; and 24 in the Handicap division.

Akari Hyashi hopes to win her third Amateur title in a row and, at least one other junior player will be making the attempt this year. Closing date for entries into these three competitions is until June 5.

The winners can move on to the B.C. championships later in the season with the Seniors being held close to home at Crown Isle Golf Club from June 19 to 21. The Amateur Championship is scheduled in Golden from July 10 to 13.