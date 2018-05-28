Ladies golf kicks off with Junior Girls’ championship at Cedar Hill

Junior Girls’ Golf Championship hits the Cedar Hill Golf Course on June 2 and 3.

Junior Girls’ Golf Championship hits the Cedar Hill Golf Course on June 2 and 3.

Nine girls, potentially more, are expected to compete for the opportunity to move forward to the B.C. Championship’s in Kamloops from July 3 to 6.

As an added feature this year, Cedar Hill hosts a one-day tournament style game on the Sunday, for girls who are new to the game, but aren’t yet ready to play in a more serious competition.

The following weekend finds the ladies vying for the titles in the Senior, Amateur and Handicap Divisions on Sunday, June 10 at Bear Mountain (Valley course) and Monday, June 11 at Cowichan Golf Club. Currently, 37 ladies are entered in the various divisions with 11 in the Senior and 13 in the Amateur; and 24 in the Handicap division.

Akari Hyashi hopes to win her third Amateur title in a row and, at least one other junior player will be making the attempt this year. Closing date for entries into these three competitions is until June 5.

The winners can move on to the B.C. championships later in the season with the Seniors being held close to home at Crown Isle Golf Club from June 19 to 21. The Amateur Championship is scheduled in Golden from July 10 to 13.

 

cvanreeuwyk@oakbaynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Victoria Devils honour Robin Carey at ceremony

Just Posted

Pedestrian hit on Beach Drive in Oak Bay

Oak Bay first responders as drivers to avoid Beach Drive near Margate… Continue reading

Saanich firefighters battle structure fire in Royal Oak

No one was home at the time and a cause has yet to be determined

Herowork to transform Victoria’s Mustard Seed locations, improve food services

Esquimalt distribution centre gaining commerical kitchen, dignity market slated for Queens Avenue

Victoria Police seek missing 83-year-old woman

Leticica Byrch was last seen Monday morning in the 1200-block of Balmoral Rd.

UPDATED: Elizabeth May pleads guilty, fined $1,500 in pipeline protests

Federal Green Party Leader was one of more than 150 people facing criminal charges

Trans Mountain pipeline: First Nations remain divided

Indigenous question looms as court challenge overshadows Kinder Morgan project

Electrical cord leads to near drowning at Vancouver Island lake

The two received a shock from the cord touching the water, and they panicked

After Hammy, another deer netted on the North Coast

A large buck was seen wearing green fish net headgear in Prince Rupert, B.C. on May 28

Foreign affairs minister heads to Washington as NAFTA hangs in balance

Canada’s latest reprieve from potentially crippling U.S. tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum expires June 1

Hackers say they have client data from BMO and CIBC

The banks say they are conducting a thorough investigation

Supreme court upholds B.C.’s drunk driving laws

Constitutional challenge on 90-day prohibitions dismissed

Saanich Police rescue trio of ducklings from drain

No word whether their names were Huey, Dewey and Louie, but a… Continue reading

Video: Kayakers jump into action to rescue dog from raging B.C. river

Ivory the Silver Lab from the Shuswap is safe and sound after falling in to the raging Adams River

Tim Hortons offers limited-edition breakfast to celebrate National Donut Day Friday

Tim Hortons is set to celebrate National Donut Day June 1 with a limited-edition Food Mash-Up

Most Read