The team of coaches Chad Bryden, Dale Aune and Rob Haslam and players Makena Aune, Kayte Bayles, Peyton Bryden, Courtney Haslam, Rachel Lee, Jenna Lehman, Olivia Lusk, Emma Mickelson, Sydney Mowat, Emma Pepin and Nicola Spaven celebrate the Western Championship. (Courtesy Langford Lightning)

Langford Lightning strike silver at softball Western Championships

Season started with a loss, included 50-game win streak, and ended with strong second-place finish

A group of girls from the Langford Lightning Minor Fastball Association scored a silver medal finish at the Western Canadian Softball Championships to finish the season.

Competing against other top teams in their age group from British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba, the local U14 girls completed the round robin with four wins and two losses last weekend at John Blumberg Softball Complex in Winnipeg, Man.

Saturday night, the team faced a team from Winnipeg, also called the Lightning, winning 5-2. The next morning saw the Langford Lightning face off against the Enderby Storm Elite, a rematch of the BC Provincial Softball Championship game played several weeks earlier in Langley. This time, Langford prevailed and avenged their second place provincial finish with a 6-1 victory over the Storm. This earned the Lightning a berth in the semi-final, starting fifteen minutes later.

READ ALSO: Belmont teacher bats to bronze medal with Team Canada

Langford next downed the host team, Central Energy from Manitoba, 5-1 to earn a chance to play for the championship. Calgary’s Kaizen scored on an error in the second inning and added one more run in both the third and sixth innings.

Despite having runners on base in multiple innings, the Lightning could not find the big hit to score them and Kaizen hung on to win the gold while Langford proudly finished with silver.

It was a storybook season for the Langford Minor Fastball team. After losing the first exhibition game of the season, the team went on a 50-game winning streak with games in both league play and five tournament victories on the Lower Mainland.


