David Clanachan, Commissioner of the Canadian Premiere League, said it was an easy decision to pick Langford as the place for one of the first CPL teams and he thanked Langford Mayor Stew Young for making it happen. (Lindsey Horsting/News Gazette staff)

Launch party for Vancouver Island’s new soccer team a success

Over 3,000 seats will be added to Westhills Stadium in the next 6 months

It’s official: Vancouver Island is the new home of a Canadian Premier League (CPL) team.

The team, Pacific FC, is one of the inaugural teams alongside Hamilton, Winnipeg, York, Halifax, Edmonton, Ottawa and Calgary.

It was a full house at the launch party that took place at the Roundhouse at Bayview in Esquimalt.

A reveal video was shared with guests, showing how the CPL came up with the team name and brand. Given the Island’s passion for soccer, the team felt it was right to have a professional team close to home.

David Clanachan, Commissioner of the CPL, thanked Langford mayor Stew Young for helping get the team to the Island.

The crest is purple, blue and white, a slender design with a trident at the bottom.

The launch also included fans that paraded into the Roundhouse, chanting and cheering for the Vancouver Island team.

Josh Simpson, Victoria native and founder of Pacific FC, is excited to have a place where soccer players can grow and not have to leave home to play professionally.

The club announced that “Member #1” of Pacific FC will be any 14-year-old on the Island in any given season who will automatically become a member of the club. This was to honour Simpson, as the 14-year-old boy realized he would have to leave his family in Canada to fulfill his dreams of playing soccer at the highest level. The club will be rolling out details in the coming months but it will mean special access and free tickets.

Westhills Stadium expansion renderings were on display at the event. Rob Friend, another founder of Pacific FC, said the club signed the papers right before the launch to go ahead with the Westhills Stadium expansion to ensure 5,000 seats for the inaugural season next April and after the full expansion will be able to accommodate 12,000 fans.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

lindsey.horsting@goldstreamgazette.com

Previous story
Big-time racing on tap in Langford this month

Just Posted

Launch party for Vancouver Island’s new soccer team a success

Over 3,000 seats will be added to Westhills Stadium in the next 6 months

Two people rescued after falling from lifeboat at Ogden Point

Crew members of the Explorer of the Seas cruise ship fell into the water Thursday night

Saanich pedestrian incidents reflect recent trends

76% of crashes involving pedestrians happen at intersections

Online blasting video helps ease Sooke residents concerns

Complaints of dust ongoing since 2017

Son of missing Oak Bay woman asks for continued public support

‘Because she is still out there, somewhere’

BC Games’ Athletes Corner: What’s your favourite pump up song?

Check out what’s playing in the earbuds of BC Summer Games athletes before they compete

Big-time racing on tap in Langford this month

Western Speedway the place to be for a roaring good time in summer

BC Wildfire update on Okanagan blazes

Watch the media briefing on the current fire situation in the Okanagan.

Zone 6: Rugby star Maggie Banks carries family legacy to BC Games

Shawnigan Lake student and Coquitlam native following her parents to the national program

RCMP help to save goats from wildfire

The fast-approaching wildfire, sparked Thursday, forced the evacuation of five homes

VIDEO: Near drowning captured on popular B.C. river

Search and Rescue manager says the popular pastime of floating in the summer is inherently dangerous

Crosswalk vandalism leaves black mark for Cowichan as B.C. Games begin

Rainbow crosswalk defaced just days after being painted

Photo gallery: BC Games Day 1

A brief look at action from the 2018 BC Summer Games in the Cowichan Valley

UPDATED: Anti-pipeline campers digging in as eviction deadline expires

The City of Burnaby had ordered the Kinder Morgan pipeline protesters out for violating bylaws

Most Read