Beacon Hill, shown here in action against Lynn Valley, faced tough competition at the B.C. Little League Baseball provincial championships in Trail, going 1-4 overall. Trail Daily Times/Black Press

Mainland squads get better of Beacon Hill at Little League provincials

Whalley winds up capturing baseball crown in Trail on Saturday

Beacon Hill’s major division all-stars had a tough go of it at the B.C. Little League championships in Trail last week.

The District 7 champs from Hollywood Park finished with a 1-4 record in round robin play and did not qualify for the semifinals.

The Island squad rebounded from a lopsided shutout loss to the host team in their opener to beat New Westminster 3-2, but went on to lose hard-fought games against North Vancouver’s Lynn Valley, Whalley and Vancouver’s Little Mountain the rest of the way.

Saturday’s semifinals saw Lynn Valley (5-0 in round robin play) win 5-3 over Trail (2-3), while Whalley (4-1) posted a 6-2 victory over Little Mountain (2-3). Whalley captured the crown with a 6-1 win over Lynn Valley later that day.

