Maple Ridge Burrards Cole Porter (left) and Garrett McIntosh fend off Victoria Shamrocks offender Mike Triolo during action at the Q Centre in a previous season. (Black Press file photo)

New ‘Rocks ready to roll this weekend at The Q Centre

Shamrocks host the New Westminster Salmonbellies

Rick Stiebel/News Staff

Two key additions to the Victoria Shamrocks are set to make their marks in front of the home crowd this weekend.

Victoria native Marshall King is expected to see his first action of the season on Friday when the Shamrocks host the New Westminster Salmonbellies at 7 p.m. at The Q Centre in a game presented by Get in the Loop.

King has just completed his National Collegiate Athletic Association season in Philadelphia with the Drexel University Dragons. He placed third on the team in scoring, with 24 goals and 25 assists in 24 games.

Graeme Hossack, the National Lacrosse League defensive player of the year for 2018, is also set to make his home debut. Hossack made his presence felt on both sides of the floor in his first game Sunday, although Victoria lost 9-5 to the Maple Ridge Burrards.

The Shamrocks annual Alumni game, presented by Slegg Building Materials, gets underway this Sunday, (June 16) with a tailgate party at 4 p.m. The game, against the Maple Ridge Burrards at 6 p.m., provides an opportunity to avenge the recent loss.

Season memberships are available for $125, with single-game tickets starting at $18. Visit victoriashamrocks.com or call 250-478-ROCK (7625) for merchandise and more information.

