No more Fortnite: Vancouver Canucks ban video games on the road

Alternative captain Bo Horvat says team makes adjustments as season begins with young roster

The Vancouver Canucks have decided to put an end to distractions on the road by banning video games.

On Tuesday, newly named alternate captain Bo Horvat told TSN 1040 that Fortnite, a popular third-person shooter video game, was “definitely a no-go.”

“No more bringing video games on the road,” Horvat said. “It’s strictly team meals, team dinners, and hanging out with the guys.”

Horvat said there are better ways to spend time while travelling to away games anyway.

“There’s a lot of cool cities we visit and to be cooped up in your room all night, playing Fortnite, is a waste of your time.”

Players around the NHL weighed in on the Canucks’ decision.

#Leafs defenceman Jake Gardiner on #Canucks players’ decision to ban video games like Fortnite on the road: “I wouldn’t mind that either. Video games get out of control.” — Joshua Clipperton (@JClipperton_CP) October 3, 2018

Patrik Laine on Vancouver’s decision to ban video games on the road: “They need something to blame after last year.” #NHLJets — Scott Billeck (@ScottBilleck) October 3, 2018

Reaction to Laine’s comments in #Canucks room –

JV18 – “Whatever, I don’t care what he says.”

BH53 – “We have a home opener tonight to worry about I’m not going to sit here and talk about video games.” — Irfaan Gaffar (@sportsnetirf) October 3, 2018

