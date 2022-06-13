Oak Bay lawn bowlers win Jubilee Pairs on local greens

Burger and Bowls tournament next on tap for the Carnarvon Park club

Local members Brent Jansen, skip, and Donna Blackstock, lead, celebrate a win at the Jubilee Pairs Open tournament at the Oak Bay Lawn Bowling Club. Various Greater Victoria lawn bowling clubs sent 20 teams to the competition. (Photo by Gloria Brown)

Oak Bay pair Brent Jansen, skip, and Donna Blackstock, lead, won the Jubilee Pairs Open tournament at the Oak Bay Lawn Bowling Club.

Various Greater Victoria lawn bowling clubs sent 20 teams to the competition.

The Burgers and Bowls tournament is next for the local club on Sunday, June 19. Mixed teams will be drawn by Tournament Committee. Bowlers will play three 6-end games. Winners will move one rink to the right and losers will remain in the rink they played in. Skips will hand in the score sheet they are given after each game.

Entry is $15, register online at bowlsoakbay.ca.

The next big interclub event is the Silver Tray on June 28 and 29.

Learn more about all activities at the club, from lawn bowling and croquet to bridge and canasta, at open houses from 10 a.m. to noon each Saturday. The events are drop-in, with members on hand to answer questions and give guests a chance to throw a few bowls or try their hand at croquet.

Membership forms are available online or at the Oak Bay Lawn Bowling Club at 2190 Harlow Dr.

