Oak Bay to face Reynolds in Ryan Cup final, Tuesday at UVic

Oak Bay senior girls soccer team are in the Ryan Cup on Tuesday after a 3-1 win over the league’s top team Royal Bay.

Gametime for the Ryan Cup final, the city tournament which pits all comers from A to AAA, is 4 p.m. on the University of Victoria turn field No. 3 (next to CARSA).

It’ll be a rematch of the 2018 Ryan Cup final as Reynolds beat St. Michaels University school 3-1 in the other Ryan Cup semifinal. In 2018, Oak Bay was up 1-0 but lost in overtime to a major Reynolds comeback.

READ MORE: Breakers soccer lead Oak Bay into sports season

“The players are excited and the more games we can get in before Islands, the better,” said Oak Bay coach Katie Baker.

In their semifinal against first-place Royal Bay Kiana Higuchi, Jasmine Lee and Ella Hayes all scored for third-place Oak Bay. It was a turn of events as Royal Bay had edged Oak Bay 2-1 in the first game of the school season this year.

“As the season goes on teams improve and get better and we were a better team than the first time we played them,” Baker said. “It was our best overall team performance that we’ve had this season, a great game for us.”

READ ALSO: Roadrunners take Ryan Cup

In their only meeting so far this season Reynolds beat Oak Bay 1-0 in league play.

Regardless of the Ryan Cup, Oak Bay will play at home to kick off the AAA Islands beginning 9:30 a.m., Monday at Oak Bay. Reynolds will host the other pool at Braefoot starting with a match against Claremont at 9:30 a.m. Monday. Oak Bay will play again at 1:30 p.m. Monday against Royal Bay and 9 a.m. Tuesday against Claremont, all games at Oak Bay High.

The AAA final is also at Oak Bay High, 2 p.m. on Tuesday. The two finalists each advance to the AAA provincial championships in Surrey.

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter