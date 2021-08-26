‘Our mission is to win’: Pacific FC hosts Vancouver Whitecaps in high-stakes B.C. bout

In their biggest match yet, Pacific FC will host Major League Soccer’s Vancouver Whitecaps Thursday night in Langford, with the winner living to see another day in Canadian Championship play. (Jake Romphf/ News Staff)

In their biggest match yet, Pacific FC will host Major League Soccer’s Vancouver Whitecaps Thursday night in Langford, with the winner living to see another day in Canadian Championship play.

The all-B.C. matchup at Starlight Stadium will cap off the tournament’s preliminary round, with the winner taking the final spot in next month’s quarterfinals. The Canadian Championship leads to a spot in the 2022 Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League and an opportunity to play in the 2022 FIFA Club World Cup.

The Island’s Canadian Premier League (CPL) club will vie for a chance to play the Calgary Cavalry, who are awaiting Thursday’s winner after securing their quarterfinal spot. The Langford-based team sits atop the CPL standings midway through the 2021 season. Before falling 2-1 to the Cavalry on Aug. 20, PFC hadn’t lost a game in over a month.

READ MORE: More than 2,500 take in Pacific FC’s long-awaited Greater Victoria return

In his pre-match news conference on Thursday, PFC coach Pa-Modou Kah said people view the ‘Caps as a big brother, but despite the match’s spectacle the Pacific will be treating it like any other game.

“Our ambition is to try and win. I’m not gonna hide it, our mission is to win,” said Kah, who finished his playing career with the Whitecaps. “There’s nothing wrong with thinking about it or saying we believe in this squad.”

About half of PFC’s players have a connection to the Lower Mainland club – having played for their youth program or on their reserve squad. Kah said the high-stakes B.C. matchup will be a chance to get people in the province interested in the sport and develop future players.

“We need to compete but we also need to learn from each other and help each other as best as possible, so that we can help young Canadian players grow,” he said.

The Whitecaps roll into the South Island on a streak of their own after going undefeated in eight straight leading up to Thursday’s match.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

READ MORE: Greater Victoria beach hosts national rowing beach sprint competition

Do you have a story tip? Email: jake.romphf@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Pacific FCWest Shore