Pacific FC eyes third place in Wednesday night game

The Island team will be playing against York9 FC

Pacific FC celebrating after a tie against York9 in May. (Black Press Media file photo)

Pacific FC is eyeing up third place in the Canadian Premier League in a matchup against York9 FC Wednesday at Westhills Stadium.

The Island team is riding on a four-game undefeated streak, taking points from league leaders Cavalry FC and Forge FC. Despite several injuries this season the Pacific FC team, led by head coach Michael Silberbauer, has had a combined 9,910 U-21 minutes.

READ ALSO: Pacific FC borrows Whitecaps midfielder to finish the season

Pacific FC’s game last week against Forge FC ended in a 1-1 tie with a goal from 20-year-old Terran Campbell. Being his 10th goal of the season, Campbell made league history moving further into the lead on the top goal scorers chart.

“We have a good confidence growing in our group and look to build off recent performances,” said Pacific FC assistant coach James Merriman. “The team is developing, we have improved out focus and concentration.”

Merriman said the team will be ready for its match against York9 FC.

The York Region Ont. team currently sits in sixth place with ten points. They’ve gone without a win for five games and will look to turn things around at Westhills Stadium Wednesday night.

READ ALSO: Pacific FC soccer star to train with Canada national team

The Sept. 11 game will be key for Pacific FC as three points could put the Island team ahead of FC Edmonton and into third place. York9 will be playing for those points to jump into fourth place and end their losing streak.

Kickoff for the game is set for 7 p.m. with gates at Westhills Stadium opening at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter