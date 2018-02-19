Riley Braun (left) and Skyler Diamond-Burchuk were co-Rookie of the Year award winners as presented by Head Coach Brad Tippett on Saturday night. (Gordon Lee Photography)

Panthers ready for the Storm in opening playoff series

Peninsula Junior B hockey club hands out its annual awards

  • Feb. 19, 2018 12:30 p.m.
  • Sports

NORTH SAANICH — The Peninsula Panthers’ frantic effort in the third period on Friday night (Feb. 16) resulted in a come-from-behind 6-5 win against the Kerry Park Islanders to wrap up the 2017/18 regular season.

Bryson Hines scored the winner with just over four minutes remaining, sending his club onto the first round of the playoffs on a positive note. The Panthers trailed 5-2 in the second frame. However, four unanswered markers – three of which came in the final stanza – proved to be enough firepower for the win. Other Panthers’ marksmen were Tanner Wort, Riley Braun, Carson Cox, Jack McMillan and Brendan Martin.

The “Cats” held their annual awards banquet at the Mary Winspear Centre in Sidney the following night to a crowd of 120. The evening was highly entertaining with the following award winners named:

Community Leadership – Chris Akerman. Volunteer of the Year – Peter Besteman. Fan Favourite – Riley Braun and Logan Speirs. Most Improved – Chris Akerman and Matt Lawrence. Top Scorer – Josh Lingard. Most Sportsmanlike – Marshall Brown and Josh Lingard. Unsung Hero – Tanner Wort and Jack McMillan. Rookie of the Year – Riley Braun and Skyler Diamond-Burchuk. Best Defenceman – Braeden Hansen. Steve Simpson Memorial – Ty Hermsen. Most Valuable Player – Shota Yamamoto and Thomas Spink

The Club practiced Monday night and then began their championship drive on Tuesday evening on the road as the PNR was going to print. The Panthers have drawn the first place Campbell River Storm in the first round and will play a best-of-seven playoff series.

Here’s the game schedule:

Game 1 @ Campbell River Storm – Tuesday, Feb. 20th at 7:30 pm

Gm2 @ Campbell River Storm – Friday, Feb. 23rd at 7:30 pm

Gm3 @ PENINSULA PANTHERS – Sunday, Feb. 25th at 1:00 pm

Gm4 @ PENINSULA PANTHERS – Monday, Feb. 26th at 7:30 pm

Gm5 @ Campbell River Storm – Tuesday, Feb. 27th at 7:30 pm (if needed)

Gm6 @ PENINSULA PANTHERS – Friday, March 2nd at 7:30 pm (if needed)

Gm7 @ Campbell River Storm – Saturday, March 3rd at TBA (if needed)

The game on Sunday, Feb. 25 at Panorama Recreation Centre will have an early afternoon start at 1 p.m. A large crowd is expected.

— News Staff

