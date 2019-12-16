The Panthers’ Jack Taylor (#23) and Jonah Ragsdale (#20) tag-team an unidentified Westshore Wolves’ forward in Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League action Friday night as the Panthers won 6-2. (Gordon Lee/Submitted)

Peninsula Panthers seize league lead by winning two out of three

The Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League club becomes first team with 50 points

The Peninsula Panthers cracked the big 5-0 over the weekend and remain in the penthouse of the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League (VIJHL) on points.

After winning two out of three games in five days, the Panthers find themselves with 50 points, one ahead of the Victoria Cougars, who own the league’s highest winning percentage, having played three fewer games.

This said, the Panthers’ performance pleased head coach Brad Tippett, who credited his team with playing with passion, determination and good execution.

“Special teams succeeded at critical times and we got key saves at critical times,” he said. “This group sticks up for each other, helps each other, and are committed in not letting the others down. We knew seven-game December would be our toughest month. Playing two more games with similar passion will hopefully give the players a very happy Christmas break.”

RELATED: Peninsula Panthers jump into first place with win over arch-rivals Victoria Cougars

The Panthers opened the recent run of games with a 3-2 road loss to the Westshore Wolves but gained a measure of revenge Friday when they cruised to a 6-2 home victory against those same Wolves. The Panthers led 5-0 halfway through the second period, only to lose concentration as the Wolves scored twice to narrow the gap. But late in the period, rookie Luc Pelletier stopped the Wolves’ comeback with the Panthers’ final goal of the evening. The Panthers then capped off the weekend with 3-1 road victory against the Oceanside Generals in Parksville with goalie Connor McKillop claiming his league-leading 19th victory following Friday’s victory.

Sunday’s win moved the Panthers to the 50-point plateau with the team showing no signs of slowing as they prepare for their last two games before taking a 12-day Christmas break. The Panthers will look to maintain their mastery over opponents from the North Division Friday when they travel to Campbell River where they will look for the 15th victory in 15 games against opponents from that division. Their final game before the break will take them to Saanich where they face the Braves Sunday afternoon.

The Panthers’ next home will be Jan. 3 when they welcome the Cougars in what promises to be the most important game of the regular season thus far.

Like us on Facebook and follow @wolfgang_depner

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Previous story
Pacioretty scores 2, Golden Knights top Canucks 6-3

Just Posted

Victoria Distillers crafts official cocktail for the Pantone Colour of the Year

Classic Blue is the official colour of the year for 2020

UPDATE: two-car crash closes lane on Pat Bay Highway

One taken to hospital after Monday afternoon crash

Province says ‘no’ to alternative detour route on Malahat, according to new report

Environmental, property, engineering and community disruption to blame

Thieves break in, steal donations from Victoria toy store just before holidays

Thieves smash in the back door of Cherry Bomb Toys

Surprise donation will provide mentors for Greater Victoria’s youth in need

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Victoria granted $36,000 at Women Who Care event

VIDEO: The perils of indulging teenagers’ wish lists

Tech items like AirPods come with adult prices, but increasingly target teenage consumers

First ride-hailing licence approved in B.C.

Tofino company approved to operate in Lower Mainland, Whistler and parts of Vancouver Island

Attorney General announces new Indigenous court for Williams Lake

The court is intended to help reduce the over-representation of Indigenous peoples in jails

Man knew repeated stabbing could kill girl at Abbotsford school, Crown says

Closing arguments begin at trial of Gabriel Klein in death of 13-year-old Letisha Reimer

VIDEO: Eagle feather from B.C. flew to space with Canadian astronaut

Inspirational feather will go on display with mission patch at Sto:lo offices in Chilliwack

In reversal, Hallmark Channel to reinstate same-sex marriage ads

One of the two ads that was pulled showed two brides sharing a quick kiss

Schools in B.C. community have now all addressed unfair dress codes

School District 71 responded to student asking for neutral codes at all local schools

Liberals’ fiscal update shows billions more in deficits this year and next

Last time, they projected a $19.8-billion deficit. This time, it’s $26.6 billion

B.C. Ferries getting rid of fuel surcharge

Ferry corporation uses system of surcharges and rebates to manage ‘volatility’ in fuel prices

Most Read