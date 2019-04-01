Skaters from the Peninsula Figure Skating Club show off their awards from the last two competitions of the 2018-2019 season. (Photo courtesy of Victoria Henderson)

Peninsula skaters go for gold in final competition of the season

Club to wrap up 2018-2019 season after final competition April 5 to 7

The members of the Peninsula Figure Skating Club (PFSC) are enjoying their final days of training ahead of the last competition of the 2018-2019 season.

One of the biggest and most important events of the year, the Super Series Vancouver Island Competition takes place April 5 to 7 in Parksville.

It total 11 local skaters are set to compete in 13 categories over three days.

“Having the bulk of our junior, intermediate and senior skaters all competing over the weekend is a really special and fun way to wrap up the season,” said one of PFSC’s coaches, Victoria Henderson.

“We look forward to good placements and most importantly lots of fun and team building in Parksville,” she added.

The club has built momentum going into the second half of the season, with skaters performing well at the last two competitions.

The Vancouver Island Regional Competition, which was held Feb. 1 to 3 at Archie Browning Arena in Esquimalt, saw eight PFSC skaters secure podium finishes and several gain personal bests.

The well attended 2019 Super Series StarSkate Final was held March 1 to 3 at Capital News Centre in Kelowna and saw four skaters competing in six events.

Jaida Lewis placed 27th in Star 5 Girls U13 and 13th in Bronze Interpretive Group 2; Salome Diaz placed 7th in Star 4 Girls U10 Group 2; Sofia Diaz brought home gold in Star 4 Girls U13 Group 1 and Silver in Introductory Interpretive Group 3; and Jordyn Mitchell placed 8th in Pre-Juvenile Girls U13 and 6th in Silver Interpretive Group 1.

The club crowns its season with an awards night April 25.

For more information on PFSC visit peninsulafigureskatingclub.com.


