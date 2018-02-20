Local speed skater Tori Kalyniuk (second from left) and her B.C. teammates at the Canadian Age Class Long Track Championships in Quebec City. (Submitted)

Peninsula speed skater has eyes on the podium at BC Winter Games

Tori Kalyniuk will have her Skittles ready before each race

Four young speed skaters from the Saanich Peninsula are off to the BC Winter Games in Kamloops this week, following a busy season on the ice here — and further afield.

The Games start on Feb. 22 and the Peninsula Speed Skating Club is sending athletes Kieran and Kyle Brown, Peyton Stonehouse-Smith and Tori Kalyniuk. Local coach Kelly Ball will accompany them, along with a pair of skaters from the Esquimalt club, Finn Fairburn and Colin Mathews.

The News Review caught up with one of the skaters, Tori Kalyniuk, at a recent practice. She has been doing well on the short track this season and added to her repertoire this season when she and Stonehouse-Smith went to long-time coach and former national athlete Brenda Hennigar to learn the long track discipline.

Shortly before this weekend’s Games, Kaliniuk traveled to Quebec City to participate in the national age class championships.

“Team BC was a good team this year and it was a new experience,” she said. “I just started skating long track this year … I’ve never been at that level for skating before and I think it went really well.”

Kalyniuk competed in the 500 metre, 1500m, 3000m mass start and a 300m mass start, as well as a team pursuit event.

“I came in there as probably one of the newest skaters, if not the newest to long track,” she said. “It was amazing to see how I did.”

While she didn’t reach the podium at the age class nationals, Kalyniuk and her coach both said her progress has been exceptional and Kalyniuk plans to stick with skating and hopes to improve.

This weekend, it’s the short track events in Kamloops at the Winter Games. Kalyniuk and her teammates have been working hard in that discipline and are hoping to do well and represent the Island among their B.C. counterparts.

Following the Games, Kalyniuk said they’ll all be off to the B.C. Short Track Provincial championship.

Her work doesn’t quite end there. Kalyniuk also competes in high-level cycling in the Greater Victoria area.


editor@peninsulanewsreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

In Friday’s edition:

Sidney wheelchair basketball athlete Desiree Young talks about her first BC Winter Games, coming up Feb. 22.

 

North Saanich’s Tori Kalyniuk gives a young speed skater a high five during practice at Panorama Recreation Centre recently. (Steven Heywood/News Staff)

Previous story
B.C. freestyle skier wins gold

Just Posted

B.C. freestyle skier wins gold

Cassie Sharpe of Comox shines in the halfpipe

Disqualified Saanich soccer team disputes ruling

Saanich Fusion U15 girls alleged to have ineligible players

UPDATED: Emergency crews rescue pregnant woman from Mount Finlayson

Langford and Metchosin respond to roughly four-hour-long rescue

Victoria police pay special attention to domestic violence

Workshop for officers and others shows how domestic abuse trauma impacts for a long time

Peninsula speed skater has eyes on the podium at BC Winter Games

Tori Kalyniuk will have her Skittles ready before each race

WATCH: Oak Bay hosts inaugural Vancouver Island Polar Plunge for Special Olympics BC

Local cops drag multi-media journalists out for a swim ahead of March 11 event

Virtue and Moir end ice dance careers with Olympic gold

Virtue and Moir’s gold medal win at the Olympics makes them the world’s most decorated figure skaters

Environmentalists call on Saanich to protect public waterfront

Local environmentalists are calling on Saanich to develop a strategy to stop… Continue reading

B.C. man goes to jail for beating puppy to death

Robert Carolan has also been banned from owning animals for the next ten years

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Porch lights turn on for Canadian teen behind #BeccaToldMeTo movement

New Brunswick’s Rebecca Schofield had asked her Facebook followers to perform random acts of kindness

Victoria City rower medals at indoor world championships

Carl Schoch takes 2,000-metre sprint bronze in veteran category

Canadians find living in small spaces teaches creativity

Canadian families choosing to live in small spaces to bring closeness to children

Saanich Braves earn top awards heading into playoffs

MVP, Coach of Year lead Braves against Kerry Park Islanders starting Tuesday

Most Read