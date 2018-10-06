Vancouver Canucks’ Elias Pettersson, left, of Sweden, celebrates his goal with teammate Nikolay Goldobin, of Russia, during NHL hockey action against the Calgary Flames, in Calgary on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Pettersson sparkles again but Canucks fall 7-4 to Flames

Super rookie not enough to lift Vancouver past Calgary

CALGARY — Elias Lindholm scored his first two goals with the Calgary Flames in a 7-4 win Saturday over the visiting Vancouver Canucks.

The Swede, acquired from the Carolina Hurricanes in a trade at the June draft, scored a power-play goal for the game winner at 14:28 of the third period.

With Canucks forward Nikolay Goldobin serving a slashing penalty, Lindholm beat goalie Jakob Markstrom short side on a cross-ice feed from Johnny Gaudreau.

Gaudreau had a goal and two assists joining Lindholm in a three-point night as the latter also had an assist.

Flames captain Mark Giordano and Sean Monahan also scored for Calgary (1-1-0), with Austin Czarnik and Michael Frolik both adding empty-net goals. Matthew Tkachuk had four assists.

Flames starter Mike Smith made 16 saves for the win, while Markstrom had 30 saves in the loss.

Elias Pettersson scored two goals and assisted on another for the Canucks, who beat the visiting Flames 5-2 in Wednesday’s season-opener.

The 19-year-old Swede has five points in his first two career NHL games. Brandon Sutter scored shorthanded and Bo Horvat also had a goal for Vancouver, which led 4-3 heading into the third period.

Monahan’s power-play goal at 9:27 of the third period deadlocked the game 4-4. After the centre re-directed a cross-ice Gaudreau pass by Markstrom, Smith robbed Goldobin with a glove save.

Penalized for hauling down Pettersson near Calgary’s net late in the second period, Flames defenceman Michael Stone joined Giordano in the penalty box for a Canucks two-man advantage.

Horvat re-directed Pettersson’s feed for a power-play goal at 16:57.

Tkachuk tucking the puck into the corner of Vancouver’s net during a goal-mouth scramble did not survive a coach’s challenge in the second period.

But Gaudreau then banged in a rebound off a Monahan shot for a power-play goal at 9:31 to even the score 3-3.

Pettersson scored his second goal with a laser from the face-off circle at 2:52 on the power-play.

RELATED: Rookie sensation Pettersson scores 1st NHL goal

Giordano tied the game 2-2 at 17:08 of the first period. Calgary’s captain beat Markstrom with a wrist shot from the top of the face-off circle.

The visitors led 2-1 on a Sutter’s short-handed goal at 16:38. He beat Smith under the goalie’s arm on a two-on-one.

Pettersson swept the puck by Smith’s glove from the slot at 13:50 for his first goal of the night.

Lindholm scored his first goal as a Flame just 12 seconds after the opening puck drop.

After winning the offensive-zone faceoff, the Swede tipped T.J. Brodie’s wrist shot from the boards by Markstrom.

Calgary was minus defenceman Travis Hamonic on Saturday because of a facial fracture he sustained in a fight Wednesday with Canucks defenceman Erik Gudbrandson.

Noah Hanifin moved up to partner Stone on Calgary’s No. 2 defensive pairing. Dalton Prout drew into the lineup alongside rookie Juusu Valimaki, who turned 20 on Saturday.

The Flames embark on a three-game road trip starting Tuesday in Nashville. The Canucks have another five games remaining on a six-game swing away from Rogers Arena.

Donna Spencer, The Canadian Press

 

Vancouver Canucks goalie Jacob Markstrom, right, of Sweden, blocks the net on Calgary Flames’ Mikael Backlund, of Sweden, during NHL hockey action in Calgary, Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Vancouver Canucks goalie Jacob Markstrom, of Sweden, grabs for a lose puck during NHL hockey action against the Calgary Flames, in Calgary on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Previous story
B.C. Lions keep CFL playoff hopes alive, dump Argos 26-23
Next story
Melee at UFC 229 after Nurmagomedov chokes out McGregor

Just Posted

Police warn public not to leave bags unattended at GoodLife Marathon

Temporary cameras installed downtown for event

Four-time winner of the GoodLife Marathon set to defend title

Daniel Kipkoech hopes to make it five wins in a row at Victoria race

Apple-Bee Festival Fun to the core

Local bee experts on hand

Cyclist doored by taxi cab driver in downtown Victoria

Woman had right of way when taxi door opened in her path

How accessible are Victoria’s public washrooms?

Victoria Disability Resource Centre identifies many barriers for wheelchair users to access toilets

Prime Minister pledges to ensure ‘thriving’ dairy industry post USMCA

Trudeau said while he understands the industry’s concerns ‘there’s not question this is a good deal.’

Melee at UFC 229 after Nurmagomedov chokes out McGregor

After Irish star taps out, chaos ensues

5 things to see and do in Greater Victoria this weekend

Circus to zombies, this long weekend is full of fun events

POLL: Do you plan to vote in the Oct. 20 municipal election?

Greater Victoria residents head to the polls on Oct. 20 to select… Continue reading

Pettersson sparkles again but Canucks fall 7-4 to Flames

Super rookie not enough to lift Vancouver past Calgary

B.C. Lions keep CFL playoff hopes alive, dump Argos 26-23

Win evens B.C.’s record at 7-7

26 squatters at B.C. elementary school arrested

RCMP teams moved in on Nanaimo’s Rutherford school Saturday morning

B.C. RCMP seize 1400 marijuana plants in the Shuswap

Search warrant reveals grow operation in Malakwa, near Sicamous

Senate OKs Kavanaugh to Supreme Court

The Associated Press reported Saturday that the Senate voted 50 to 48 in favour.

Most Read