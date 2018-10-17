PHOTOS: Celebration, heartbreak from weekend World Rowing in Sidney

Two women’s coxed quads from the Victoria City Rowing Club battle each other on Saturday in the B Division Final. (Al Wilhelm)

With white tents, speakers announcing race results, and some 400 international competitors, last weekend’s World Rowing Coastal Championships were hard to miss in Sidney. However, photographers Al Wilhelm, Shannon Wilhelm, and photographers from World Rowing (FISA) had an on-water view of the action. Take a look, and check out our past coverage below.

PHOTOS: Sidney welcomes the world to rowing competition



Two women’s coxed quads from the Victoria City Rowing Club battle each other on Saturday in the B Division Final. Interestingly, the quads were coxed by a mother-daughter pair, meaning that they were racing each other toward the finish. (Al Wilhelm)

A female crew from the Victoria City Rowing Club moments after a beach launch at the World Coastal Rowing Championships. The crew included Channel Ghesquiere (cox), Rini Sladecek, Fiona Anderson, Ange Steadman, and Shannon Wilhelm. (Al Wilhelm)

A men’s crew from the Victoria City Rowing Club at the World Coastal Rowing Championships. The crew included Lynn Jenkins (cox), Justin Hume, Al Wilhelm, Pricer Carter and Tom Epplett. (Shannon Wilhelm)

Victoria City Rowing Club members Justin Hume and Al Wilhelm prepare to launch their men’s coxed quad from the shore at the World Coastal Rowing Championships. (Shannon Wilhelm)

Barbara Jonischkeit (b), Hannah Bornschein (s), of Germany during the Coastal Women’s Double Sculls, one of many races in the 2018 World Rowing Coastal Championships held in Sidney Oct. 11-14, 2018. (Courtesy of World Rowing Coastal Championships) Barbara Jonischkeit (b), Hannah Bornschein (s), of Germany during the Coastal Women’s Double Sculls, one of many races in the 2018 World Rowing Coastal Championships held in Sidney Oct. 11-14, 2018. (Courtesy of World Rowing)

Julien Bahain is lifted by fellow gold medallist Mitchel Steenman and silver-medallist Vincent Cavard of France alongside Gael Chocheyras (at left) and Ramon Gomez Cotilla and Javier Madrid Balebona of Spain. Sidney hosted the World Rowing Coastal Championships Oct 11-14, 2018, the first time the event has come to North America. (Courtesy of World Rowing Coastal Championships)