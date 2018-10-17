Two women’s coxed quads from the Victoria City Rowing Club battle each other on Saturday in the B Division Final. (Al Wilhelm)

PHOTOS: Celebration, heartbreak from weekend World Rowing in Sidney

On-water photographers capture the action for coastal rowing’s North American debut

With white tents, speakers announcing race results, and some 400 international competitors, last weekend’s World Rowing Coastal Championships were hard to miss in Sidney. However, photographers Al Wilhelm, Shannon Wilhelm, and photographers from World Rowing (FISA) had an on-water view of the action. Take a look, and check out our past coverage below.

RELATED: Coastal rowing a big success in Sidney

RELATED: World rowing competition, bound for Sidney, features strong Indigenous ties

PHOTOS: Sidney welcomes the world to rowing competition


c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Two women’s coxed quads from the Victoria City Rowing Club battle each other on Saturday in the B Division Final. Interestingly, the quads were coxed by a mother-daughter pair, meaning that they were racing each other toward the finish. (Al Wilhelm)

A female crew from the Victoria City Rowing Club moments after a beach launch at the World Coastal Rowing Championships. The crew included Channel Ghesquiere (cox), Rini Sladecek, Fiona Anderson, Ange Steadman, and Shannon Wilhelm. (Al Wilhelm)

A men’s crew from the Victoria City Rowing Club at the World Coastal Rowing Championships. The crew included Lynn Jenkins (cox), Justin Hume, Al Wilhelm, Pricer Carter and Tom Epplett. (Shannon Wilhelm)

Victoria City Rowing Club members Justin Hume and Al Wilhelm prepare to launch their men’s coxed quad from the shore at the World Coastal Rowing Championships. (Shannon Wilhelm)

Barbara Jonischkeit (b), Hannah Bornschein (s), of Germany during the Coastal Women’s Double Sculls, one of many races in the 2018 World Rowing Coastal Championships held in Sidney Oct. 11-14, 2018. (Courtesy of World Rowing Coastal Championships) Barbara Jonischkeit (b), Hannah Bornschein (s), of Germany during the Coastal Women’s Double Sculls, one of many races in the 2018 World Rowing Coastal Championships held in Sidney Oct. 11-14, 2018. (Courtesy of World Rowing)

Julien Bahain is lifted by fellow gold medallist Mitchel Steenman and silver-medallist Vincent Cavard of France alongside Gael Chocheyras (at left) and Ramon Gomez Cotilla and Javier Madrid Balebona of Spain. Sidney hosted the World Rowing Coastal Championships Oct 11-14, 2018, the first time the event has come to North America. (Courtesy of World Rowing Coastal Championships)

Start of the Coastal Mixed Double, Heats at the 2018 World Rowing Coastal Championships in Sidney, B.C. (Courtesy of World Rowing)

Previous story
Boeser tallies in OT as Canucks beat Penguins 3-2
Next story
B.C. Lions look to cement CFL playoff spot with victory over Eskimos

Just Posted

Homeless campers near Saanich municipal hall to move today

Tenters plan to move within Saanich, push bylaws

Oak Bay’s wolf of Discovery Island ‘alive and healthy’

Park remains open to the public; domestic animals prohibited

10 things still illegal in the new age of recreational cannabis

Pot is legal – but there are still a lot of rules, and breaking some could leave you in jail

Conservation officers investigate four elk shot and abandoned

Leaving harvestable game meat in the field is a punishable offence

Third suspicious package sent to Langford law firm

Hazmat procedures and RCMP Explosive Disposal Unit deployed at Hemminger Law Group again

VIDEO: How to roll a joint

The cannabis connoisseur shares his secrets to rolling the perfect joint

Find your future at Black Press career fair in Victoria

More than 70 booths expected at Bay Street Armoury on Oct. 25

Last day for advance voting in Greater Victoria

Voting stations are open

B.C. Lions look to cement CFL playoff spot with victory over Eskimos

B.C. can cement a post-season berth in the wild West Division on Friday night with a home win over the Edmonton Eskimos

Canada ban on asbestos takes effect but mining residues are exempt

Environment Minister Catherine McKenna plans to announce the new regulations implementing the ban on Thursday in Ottawa

1,000 needles pulled from Cowichan River

Duncan area cleanup project nets three huge truckloads of garbage

Harry and Meghan bring rain to drought-stricken Outback town

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on day two of their 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific.

Demand for legalized cannabis in early hours draws lineups, heavy web traffic

Government-run and privately operated sales portals went live at 12:01 a.m. local time across Canada, eliciting a wave of demand.

Killer-rapist Paul Bernardo set to make parole pitch today

Paul Bernardo, whose very name became synonymous with sadistic sexual perversion, is expected to plead for release on Wednesday.

Most Read