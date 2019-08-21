Pickleballers tackle first fun tourney at newest North Saanch courts

Saanich Peninsula Pickleball Association has more than 145 paying members

The Saanich Peninsula Pickleball Association recently held its first fun tournament at the Wain/Birch Road outdoor pickleball courts.

The courts were installed last year by the District of North Saanich much to the delight of players on the Peninsula. The association has more than 145 paying members and the courts are also utilized by a growing number of players outside of the association.

Winners of the fun tournament were Sheena Hurn, Helen Brandon, Lisa Deschepper, Chuck Burkett.

