The Peninsula/Prospect Lake U18 team holds up the provincial championship banner after taking gold in the Provincial B Cup with a 2-1 extra-time win over Terrace. (Photo submitted)

Prospect Lake/Peninsula win U18 Provincial B Cup

Extra-time win over Terrace provides squad with first provincial soccer championship since 2008

Justin Wiebenga’s golden goal sealed a provincial soccer crown for a Prospect Lake/Peninsula FC U18 team on the weekend.

Wiebenga’s extra time marker gave the Peninsula/Prospect Lake squad a 2-1 win over Terrace to win the Under 18 Provincial B Cup Sunday in Burnaby. Brayden Carr opened the scoring on a header while keeper Lucas Cracknell closed the door in extra time to earn the first provincial championship for either club since the Peninsula Hurricanes won the Provincial B Cup back in 2008.

The local U18 Gold team opened the tourney with a 2-0 win over CMF Villa on Thursday. Prospect Lake’s Mason Smith opened the scoring on a rebound from a free kick midway through the second half, with Peninsula’s Liam Dobbs providing the insurance marker.

Captain Robbie Wierenga’s header opened the scoring against the Royal City Westminster Royals with Dylan King scoring on a breakaway to seal a 2-1 win Friday.

Prospect Lake/Peninsula built up a 2-0 lead and then held on to win 3-2 in over the North Coquitlam Strikers on Saturday. King, Kobe Chelini Dheensaw and Neo Haro-Ritchie provided the scoring.

The U18 Gold team, which started training in August 2017, played a total 33 games, losing only one competitive match to North Coquitlam at the Coastal Cup final back on May 6. The local squad won four out of a possible five trophies including Lower Island Soccer Association League, Vancouver Island B-Cup Championship, Island Invitational Championship in Powell River, and the BC (Les Sinnott Memorial) Boys Provincial B-Cup. Additional accolades included being named Team of the Year for both PFC and PLSC.

Saanich Fusion took gold in the U13 division of the Provincial B Cup. Saanich downed Western Galaxy 1-0 in the final. Saanich opened the tourney with a 5-0 win over the Nelson Selects before falling to the BC Tigers 2-0 and rebounding with a 2-0 win over Kamloops Blaze C.

Gorge/Lakehill fell 2-1 to Pinnacles FC in the U15 bronze-medal match. Gorge/Lakehill opened with a 2-1 loss to Nelson, edged Vernon 2-1 and held off Pinnacles FC 2-1 in the round-robin portion.

