Members and coaches with the Hampton Little League intermediate all-star baseball team represent three different parks in the region, also including Beacon Hill and National. They’re competing in the Canadian regional tournament later this month in Langley. Photo contributed

Ragtag group of Victoria baseball players gearing up for Canadians tournament

Late decision to compete in Little League Intermediate event leaves coaches, parents scrambling

They’re not the Bad News Bears.

But a ragtag group of Greater Victoria players aged 11 to 13 are getting ready to face the biggest baseball challenge of their young lives, the Canadian Regional Intermediate Little League Championships, on July 20 to 26 in Langley.

Representing Hampton Little League in name for the tournament, they played this season at Hampton (six), Beacon Hill (four) and National (one) Little League parks. Many are the same age as the major division all-stars currently competing in the District 7 city tournament at Central Saanich.

Unlike those teams, this group has had barely a week of practise time together and their exhibition games played can be counted on one hand. They’re off to Campbell River this weekend to play in a five-team warmup tournament that includes nationals host Langley.

RELATED: New youth baseball club taking root in Victoria

Things are coming together quickly for the players, who only found out recently they’d be competing at the Canadians, a three-team event that also features an Ontario representative.

“Originally we were just to go out to Central Saanich this weekend (July 14 and 15) and play in the provincials,” explained head coach Hollis Hodson, who’s been working overtime this week with team manager and husband Paul Hodson to get the team organized. “Then we got the news that no team was coming, because Langley is already hosting the Canadians.”

While the opportunity to compete at a national championship is exciting, she notes, it’s far different to have to arrange travel and accommodations for a full week for a team than drive out to the Saanich Peninsula and back. “Now we have to fundraise to get to the Canadians, parents have to take holidays … “

The group started a GoFundMe page Wednesday with a goal of raising $5,000 to defray costs that until very recently were unforeseen.

Hodson, a former ball player herself who has competed at national events, recognizes that financially and competitively it’s a significant undertaking in a short period of time. But the experience of competing in an event like this can also be a significant part of the players’ development as people.

“They’ll go out there and compete and have an amazing experience that 50 years from now they’ll be able to talk about and say, ‘wow we did that!’”

To donate to the GoFundMe campaign, visit bit.ly/2mew2K0

editor@vicnews.com

Previous story
Saanich duo named to Team Canada for baseball’s Canada Cup

Just Posted

Victoria police searching for missing 13-year-old girl

Maisie Bodrug is described as 5 feet tall with a thin build and distinctive long red hair

ROCK THE SHORES 2018: A variety of musical flavours throughout weekend in Colwood

Headliners Brian Wilson, Sheepdogs and X Ambassadors part of diverse lineup festival

VicPD hits the road to nab impaired drivers

Summer ‘counter-attack campaign’ will station checkpoints throughout Victoria, Esquimalt

Parent reported for driving with small child in the front seat

Police reminding parents to check booster seat regulations

‘Alexa, what time is it?,’ seniors with memory loss needed for study

UVic associate professor leading study on how voice-assisted technology can help seniors

Federal NDP leader talks DFO, Greyhound, tariffs at 1st of 4-day B.C. tour

Jagmeet Singh was in Terrace Wednesday with Skeena-Bulkley Valley NDP MP Nathan Cullen

B.C. lawyer facing two child porn charges

Appears next in provincial court July 24

Video: 4-mile iceberg breaks off eastern Greenland

A team of scientists has captured a four-mile iceberg breaking away from a glacier in eastern Greenland

Fire kills woman, 2 dogs on Vancouver Island

“The remains of what appear to be an adult person and those of two animals were located.”

B.C. man nets $1,750 fine for speeding 70 kilometres over limit in Alberta

The man, 37, who was not named by police, was fined in Alberta provincial court Thursday

Burnaby RCMP look for suspect in hit-and-run that sent officer to hospital

Officer was hit during a routine traffic stop, police say

Nicolas Cage films in B.C. town

Hollywood actor filming A Score to Settle in North Okanagan

Ragtag group of Victoria baseball players gearing up for Canadians tournament

Late decision to compete in Little League Intermediate event leaves coaches, parents scrambling

Yes and No groups selected for referendum on electoral reform in B.C.

Each group will get $500,000 in funding to support or oppose proportional representation voting systems

Most Read