Royals, Giants revisit rivalry this weekend in Victoria

Double-header Saturday and Sunday at Save on Foods Memorial Centre

A six game win streak set the Victoria Royals up to hit fourth in the weekly Canadian Hockey League Top-10 rankings.

Canadian Hockey League today announced the week four edition of the Kia CHL Top-10 Rankings for the 2018-19 season. The weekly rankings of the CHL’s Top-10 teams are selected by a panel of National Hockey League scouts.

The Royals’ weekend featured a pair of one-goal road victories over the Kelowna Rockets (4-3) and Kamloops Blazers (2-1) to seed fourth this week.

The Vancouver Giants returned to the Top 10 list in spot seven this week. Like the Royals, the Giants’ week began with a victories over the Rockets and the Prince George Cougars.

Trent Miner was a star for the Giants, recording a pair of wins, sporting a 1.00 GAA, and stopping 54 of 56 shots for a 0.964 SV% while picking up his first career WHL shutout last Wednesday. For his efforts, Miner was named the WHL Eli Wilson Goaltending Goaltender of the Week and Vaughn CHL Goaltender of the Week. Before heading to Vancouver Island to battle the Royals this weekend, the Giants will play host to the Kamloops Blazers on Friday, October 12 (7:30 p.m. PT).

The Royals continues its rivalry with the Vancouver Giants this weekend at home, beginning Saturday, Oct. 13 at 7:05 p.m. and Sunday Oct. 14 at 3:05 p.m. Visit victoriaroyals.com for ticket information.


