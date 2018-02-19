Saanich Braves earn top awards heading into playoffs

MVP, Coach of Year lead Braves against Kerry Park Islanders starting Tuesday

The Braves enter the first round of the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League playoffs against the Kerry Park Islanders at home Tuesday night at Pearkes arena.

While the Braves (26-17-2-3) finished first in the South division they are third overall and draw the sixth-overall Islanders (21-21-0-6).

Game 2 goes Wednesday in Mill Bay and Game 3 back at Pearkes on Friday.

The Braves ended the season on Saturday with a 3-2 loss to the Westshore Wolves (the Wolves, incidentally, finished with six straight wins).

For the second year in a row the Saanich Braves took some big awards, namely, goalie Riley Mathieson being honoured with the Jamie Benn VIJHL most valuable player award. First-year Braves coach Sam Waterfield was also honoured as the VIJHL Coach of the Year.

Both earned the awards on the back of the Braves’ exceptional season turnaround. On Nov. 24, the Braves were 10-13-1-1, when they played a seminal match, losing a gongshow, penalty-filled affair to the Oceanside Generals). From that point on, the Braves went 16-4-1-2, and ended with the best overall record in in the South.

See: Braves captain Nick Guerra named Jamie Benn MVP of VIJHL

The award is testament to the group and the growth the team experienced over the year, Waterfield said.

“It’s a nice honour to be voted by your peers as one of the top coaches in the league,” he added. “Of our 22 roster players, 11 are rookies, it’s been nice to watch them turn into the players they are now, compared to the start of the season, and being able to watch them grow on a daily, and weekly, basis.”

Like most of the team, Waterfield wasn’t with the Braves when they were upset by the Islanders in the first round of the 2017 playoffs.

To call this a rematch is an overstatement, Waterfield said.

“We are a pretty fresh group, we only have six guys from that team,” Waterfield said. “It’s almost two new teams that are on the ice.”

In terms of prepping for the playoffs, Waterfield expects a physical series.

“[Kerry Park] has gritty guys who are made for playoff hockey,” he said. “We will focus on our game but have to realize when we make mistakes they have guys who can score.”

The Braves are a healthy team but will miss Trevor Owens for Game 1 as the team’s fourth-overall scorer serves a suspension.

Previous story
Panthers ready for the Storm in opening playoff series
Next story
Victoria City rower medals at indoor world championships

Just Posted

B.C. freestyle skier wins gold

Cassie Sharpe of Comox shines in the halfpipe

UPDATED: Emergency crews rescue pregnant woman from Mount Finlayson

Langford and Metchosin respond to roughly four-hour-long rescue

Victoria police pay special attention to domestic violence

Workshop for officers and others shows how domestic abuse trauma impacts for a long time

Storm snuffs out lights on Saanich’s Ten Mile Point

Environment Canada wind warning calls for a brief “respite” before winds of up 90 kilometres resume

Thrilling finish to Royals weekend in Victoria

WHL club hosts Portland for a pair this Friday and Saturday at Save-On Centre

WATCH: Oak Bay hosts inaugural Vancouver Island Polar Plunge for Special Olympics BC

Local cops drag multi-media journalists out for a swim ahead of March 11 event

Victoria City rower medals at indoor world championships

Carl Schoch takes 2,000-metre sprint bronze in veteran category

Canadians find living in small spaces teaches creativity

Canadian families choosing to live in small spaces to bring closeness to children

B.C. man goes to jail for beating puppy to death

Robert Carolan has also been banned from owning animals for the next ten years

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Porch lights turn on for Canadian teen behind #BeccaToldMeTo movement

New Brunswick’s Rebecca Schofield had asked her Facebook followers to perform random acts of kindness

Saanich Braves earn top awards heading into playoffs

MVP, Coach of Year lead Braves against Kerry Park Islanders starting Tuesday

SAR suspends search for missing man at Sun Peaks

RCMP will continue to search for a missing man near Kamloops but SAR has suspended their role

Lottery will help save children’s lives

Each ticket gets you a chance to win a lot of money, while helping a lot of kids

Most Read