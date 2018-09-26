Saanich resident attends unveiling of Indigenous Sports Gallery at B.C. Sports Hall of Fame

Softball player, Reginald Underwood, said it was a very ‘proud moment’

Reg Underwood runs the bases during his time with the Victoria Senior A softball team. (Photo courtesy of Greater Victoria Sports Hall of Fame)

Saanich resident Reginald Underwood was honoured as the B.C. Sports Hall of Fame unveiled its Indigenous Sports Gallery this week.

“Being recognized by your people is a warm feeling and knowing that what you’ve done is a recognition for the kids to come. It was a proud moment,” he said.

The exhibit recognizes Indigenous athletes who have made an impact on B.C.’s sports history and the Indigenous Sports Gallery features over 1,000 square feet of permanent exhibit space, including memorabilia from past athletes and the Circle of Champions.

Underwood, 67, a member of the Tsawout Nation was recognized in the Circle of Champions, an exhibit within the new gallery, honouring Indigenous athletes formally inducted into the B.C. Sports Hall of Fame.

READ ALSO: Indigenous athletes in spotlight at BC Sports Hall of Fame

Underwood was inducted to the B.C. Sports Hall of Fame in ‘90 for the Victoria Bate Construction ‘75-‘76 softball team. He was a center fielder and was a leadoff hitter and he cherished his time with the team.

“It’s the friendships that you make, the camaraderie, that you have,” he said. “You can’t wait to get to the ballpark. You win together and lose together.”

He played nearly every sport imaginable as a youngster, and took to sports because with 13 other siblings “eating was a competition,” he laughed. When he first saw a game of softball being played, he was amazed at how fast it was and how quick the pitching was. He gave it a try and due to his heavy-hitting capabilities his friends said he should play.

He started playing softball at 16 years old and within three years he was playing Senior A with the Victoria Bates. Seeing nearly every ballpark in each province and Northwest Territories, he won 10 provincial championships and six national championships, the 1976 World Championship and gold at the Pan Am Games in ‘79.

Underwood also represented Team Canada for the Pan Am Games and World Championships.

He worked as a carpenter, but he travelled and practiced like a pro athlete, practicing in the evenings at Central Park in Saanich.

“Behind every amateur athlete is a very understanding wife,” he said, noting this year marks half a century together and their 45th wedding anniversary.

In an effort to spend more time with his family, he stopped playing Senior A and joined Senior B and continued playing in 40-and-over leagues and masters leagues until he had rotator cuff surgery.

Now he plays soccer three times a week and gets in a few rounds of golf. Underwood just got back from the 55+ B.C. Games in Kimberley, capturing the silver medal in soccer.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

lindsey.horsting@goldstreamgazette.com

 

Reg Underwood at bat during his time with the Victoria Senior A softball team. (Photo courtesy of Greater Victoria Sports Hall of Fame)

Previous story
Rattie scores 3 as Oilers blank Canucks 6-0

Just Posted

Final cost for Saanich homeless camp approaches $1 million

It is uncertain what impact the camp will have on 2019 tax rates

Motorcyclist seriously injured in early morning crash on Gorge Road

Incident happened just after 4 a.m. Wednesday

B.C. Building Trades program to boost skilled labour in the province

Housing affordabililty not significant contributor to lack of workers, better inclusion of women, Indigenous people necessary

Saanich resident attends unveiling of Indigenous Sports Gallery at B.C. Sports Hall of Fame

Softball player, Reginald Underwood, said it was a very ‘proud moment’

Up to 100 daycare spaces proposed for new Langford shopping centre

A new daycare with space for up to 100 children has been… Continue reading

B.C. woman behind Orange Shirt Day pens new book for teachers

Phyllis Webstad brings her book The Orange Shirt Story to classrooms province-wide.

VIDEO: Qualicum Beach man escapes injury after car bursts into flames

Fire crews arrived quickly to douse the blaze

Vancouver Island teacher disciplined for physically restraining five-year-old

B.C. Commissioner for Teacher Regulation releases resolution agreement for September 2017 incident

The carbon tax breakdown: Understanding the issues around the policy tool

The Prime Minister has committed to carbon taxes on provinces without own form of emissions pricing

B.C. inmate charged with murder of teen girl in 11-year cold case

Katelyn Marie Noble disappeared in Saskatchewan in 2007

Likelihood of NAFTA deal by weekend on scale of 1 to 10? Canada’s envoy: ‘5’

Canada anxious to strike agreement and bring some certainty to the investment climate, officials say

Orcas challenging but not preventing pipeline expansion approval, says minister

Jonathan Wilkinson said such a finding wouldn’t mean cabinet will reject the project

JUST ANNOUNCED: Elton John to play two ‘farewell’ concerts in Vancouver

Piano-playing star on three-year ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour

$5,000 reward offered as hunt for B.C. murder suspect intensifies

Brandon Nathan Teixeira, 27, is wanted for first-degree murder in connection with deadly Surrey shooting

Most Read