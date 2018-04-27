Saanich Special Olympians look to get on a roll for national bowling championships

Special Olympians Patrick Reid (left), Tanya Steinhausen and Russel Morfitt join coach Shannon Dempster at the bowling alley before heading to Prince Edward Island for the 2018 Special Olympics Canada Bowling Championships May 15 to 19. (Photo submitted)

For a trio of local athletes, a trip to the Maritimes this month should be right up their alley.

Russell Morfitt and Tanya Steinhausen from Saanich will join Esquimalt’s Patrick Reid in heading to Prince Edward Island to compete in the 2018 Special Olympics Canada Bowling Championships May 15 to 19.

The trio will complete in 10-pin bowling and will be part of the Team BC contingent that is made up of 56 athletes, 12 coaches and three mission staff members.

“Team BC 2018 bowlers are ready to hit the lanes and represent their province with pride at the 2018 Special Olympics Canada Bowling Championships,” said Leslie Thornley, Team BC chef de mission. “These athletes have been training very hard to elevate their performance, and this will be an excellent opportunity for them to show their skills and sportsmanship on the national stage.”

Team BC 2018 members qualified for the provincial squad through their performances at the 2017 Special Olympics BC Summer Games in Kamloops. Since being named to Team BC 2018, bowlers have been working hard to further develop their skills and fitness levels so they can be at their best for the competition in Prince Edward Island.

More than 400 athletes, coaches, and support staff will take part in the national championships, where 10-pin bowlers will compete for the opportunity to represent Canada at the 2019 Special Olympics World Summer Games in Abu Dhabi.

Team BC 2018 members will also represent their province at the 2018 Special Olympics Canada Summer Games in Antigonish, N.S. July 31 to Aug. 4.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

editor@saanichnews.com