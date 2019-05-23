Saanich’s Falcon Gymnastics finish season with three titles at own tournament

Club hosted the 37th annual Garden City Invitational over May long weekend to wrap up season

Falcon Gymnastics claimed three titles at the 37th annual Garden City Invitational, which the club hosted over the May long weekend. (Submitted/James Neilson)

A local gymnastics club claimed three out of five team titles as Saanich hosted the 37th annual Garden City Invitational.

The tournament held over the May long weekend concluded the season for Falcon Gymnastics, and the hosts wrapped it up with a trio of team victories, winning the Junior Olympic (JO) Divisions 5 through 7.

More than 500 athletes aged 6 to 18 competed in the four events of uneven bars, balance beam, vault and floor exercise, with competitors categorized JO Divisions 2 through 8. The tournament also featured a Sunday showcase of Interclub and Performance Plus gymnasts.

RELATED: Falcon Gymnasts soar at provincial championships

Competing clubs from Vancouver Island joined clubs from the Lower Mainland and across British Columbia, along with guests from Port Angeles, WA., Edmonton and Calgary. Over 2000 people attended the three-day event at Saanich Pearkes Recreation Centre.

For Falcon Gymnastics, the competition marked the end of season, during which the team competed in a circuit of 5 or more meets each year across the province.

The tournament also marked an organizational high point for parent-run volunteer organization as its planning, organization, and execution required hundreds of volunteer hours.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

wolfgang.depner@saanichnews.com