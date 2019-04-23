Saanich football product Marcus Davis played for the UBC Thunderbirds before making the jump to the Canadian Football League. He will be sharing his story with the Greater Victoria Minor Football Association’s Saanich Wolverines Tuesday evening Rich Lam/UBC Athletics Photo

Saanich’s Marcus Davis hits old football ground Tuesday

Davis played for the Mount Douglas Rams before winning national title for UBC and making CFL

A local football player who made the jump into the pros is returning to his old Saanich grounds.

Marcus Davis, who played for the Mount Douglas Rams, is returning to Saanich as a member of the Canadian Football League’s (CFL) Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

RELATED: CFL calls for Mount Doug Rams’ Marcus Davis

According to a press release, Davis will be speaking to Greater Victoria Minor Football Association’s Saanich Wolverines youth football players aged 7 to 14 during their practice Tuesday night at Copley Field, where it all started for Davis.

The former Mount Douglas Rams superstar and North Saanich resident went 31st in the 2018 CFL draft to the Hamilton Tiger Cats, where he joined his older brother Terrell, who has been playing as linebacker.

Listed as a receiver, Davis made the pros after playing 30 games for the British Columbia, during which he won tge Vanier Cup national championship along side Saanich’s Quinn Van Gylswyk and former Ram Sheldon Mack in his first year.

But a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in 2016, and a tear to the opposite knee in 2017 on freak plays limited his playing time during his time with the Thunderbirds. This said, Davis still recorded impressive numbers, with 103 receptions for 1,316 yards and 10 touchdowns.

These numbers eventually earned him a call from the CFL, where his versatility and status as non-import player makes him valuable.

Most Read