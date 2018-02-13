Shamrocks captain Corey Small keeps his eyes on the ball during action against the Langley Thunder at The Q Centre. (Jay Wallace/Victoria Shamrocks)

Shamrocks’ captain Corey Small will not return for 2018 season

He received the Mike Kelley award in 2015

Victoria Shamrocks’ captain Corey Small has announced he will not be returing for the 2018 season and will be moving back to Ontario to be closer to his family.

Small was a four-time WLA first-team all star and a two-time league scoring champion. He earned MVP honors four times and the team’s most popular player award as voted by the fans. He also won the Mike Kelley award in 2015 when the Shamrocks won the Mann Cup.

In his 190 regular season and playoff games he scored 383 goals and had 447 assists for 830 points.

“Victoria has been my home for the past seven years and it’s with miexed emotions I say goodbye,” Small said in a statement. “The Victoria Shamrocks have given me the best years of my lacrosse life and I will be forever grateful to this organization and the fans that support it. This is a tough decision, but one that I need to make to be closer to my immediate family at this time.”

