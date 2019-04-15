The 6-foot-one, 200-pound, 22-year-old from Barrie, ON is the first defenceman signed for its 2019 championship campaign (Philadelphia Wings)

Shamrocks sign new defenseman for 2019 season

Right-hander Liam Patten comes from National Lacrosse League

The Victoria Shamrocks have announced the signing of right-handed defenceman Liam Patten.

Patten is currently in the middle of the season playing for the expansion Philadelphia Wings in the National Lacrosse League.

“Liam is a player we’ve been interested in for a couple of years,” says General Manager Chris Welch in a team release, “so it’s good to finally bring him on board. He’s a hard-working defender who adds size, physicality, and speed to our back line.”

ALSO READ: Outside the box: Get to know the Shamrocks’ new all-star

The 6-foot-one, 200-pound, 22-year-old from Barrie, ON is the first defenceman signed for its 2019 championship campaign. Patten has appeared in 20 career NLL games in which he has tallied 13 points to go with 72 loose ball recoveries and caused 15 turnovers.

Patten’s experience also includes a 2017 Minto Cup berth with the Okotoks Raiders, which also included new Shamrocks teammate Derek Lloyd.

ALSO READ: Meet the team behind the entertainment at Victoria Shamrocks games

“I can’t wait to be a part of the Shamrocks’ 70th season,” Patten states, “and to represent such a historic team as we make a run for the Mann Cup this summer.”

He is currently attending the University of Guelph and will be residing in Victoria over the summer.

Victoria Shamrocks 2019 season memberships are available for the club’s 70th anniversary season and national championship campaign from victoriashamrocks.com.

ALSO READ: Shamrocks’ hire big on entertainment

swikar.oli@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Newhook scores hat trick against Belarus in first world championship game

Just Posted

BREAKING: Possible measles exposure at Vic West school

Island Health confirms potential exposure, in process of contacting parents

WATCH: Two cannabis dispensaries legally open in Victoria

The Cloud Nine Collective and The Original Farm opened up on Monday

Kayaker rescued in rough seas off of Sooke

Victim was treated by local mariners before emergency services arrived

Saanich society and public in food fight over fiddleheads

Not all members of the public agree with appeal against harvesting the fern

West Shore Parks and Recreation awarded $1 million to open child care spaces

Money to help convert space at Juan de Fuca Recreation Centre to newly licensed child care space

VIDEO: Four people shot dead in Penticton, one man in custody

A witnesses says a person was shot while standing in a yard on Lakeview Street

Man killed in Salmon Arm church shooting remembered as father figure to many

Gordon Parmenter was a church elder known for his skill connecting with people

VIDEO: Massive fire engulfs beloved Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris

Peak of church was undergoing a 6 million-euro renovation

Man charged with first-degree murder in Salmon Arm church shooting

Matrix Savage Gathergood remains in custody

Rural doctors, primary care get big share of B.C. doctor settlement

Family physicians giving way to salaried teams in clinics

Tuberculosis case confirmed in Prince George

Northern Health is contacting those who may be at risk

B.C. man, 25, dies after falling from zipline in Thailand, reports say

Bangkok Post says man fell from Flight of the Gibbon zipline in Chiang Mai

Former foster child remembers B.C. shooting victim as loving and supportive

The former foster child said he wept for an hour upon learning of the death

B.C. cities break North American gas price record

As of Sunday afternoon, gas in White Rock cost $1.709 a litre, which is more than any major city

Most Read