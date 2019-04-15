Shamrocks sign new defenseman for 2019 season

The 6-foot-one, 200-pound, 22-year-old from Barrie, ON is the first defenceman signed for its 2019 championship campaign (Philadelphia Wings)

The Victoria Shamrocks have announced the signing of right-handed defenceman Liam Patten.

Patten is currently in the middle of the season playing for the expansion Philadelphia Wings in the National Lacrosse League.

“Liam is a player we’ve been interested in for a couple of years,” says General Manager Chris Welch in a team release, “so it’s good to finally bring him on board. He’s a hard-working defender who adds size, physicality, and speed to our back line.”

The 6-foot-one, 200-pound, 22-year-old from Barrie, ON is the first defenceman signed for its 2019 championship campaign. Patten has appeared in 20 career NLL games in which he has tallied 13 points to go with 72 loose ball recoveries and caused 15 turnovers.

Patten’s experience also includes a 2017 Minto Cup berth with the Okotoks Raiders, which also included new Shamrocks teammate Derek Lloyd.

“I can’t wait to be a part of the Shamrocks’ 70th season,” Patten states, “and to represent such a historic team as we make a run for the Mann Cup this summer.”

He is currently attending the University of Guelph and will be residing in Victoria over the summer.

