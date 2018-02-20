Shews take gold at Island wrestling championship

Sisters prepare for provincials in Port Alberni, March 1 to 3

Saanich wrestlers Kiana and Zena Shew are Island champions after they won their respective categories at the 2018 Vancouver Island Secondary School Wrestling Championships in Chemainus, Feb. 16 and 17.

Kiana, 17, won gold in the Girls 47-kilogram weight class and Zena, 14, won gold in the 43kg division.

It’s the second straight year the Shews won Island the titles. The Shews are now preparing for the 2018 B.C. Secondary School Wrestling Championships in Port Alberni, March 1 to 3.

The home-schooled sisters represent SIDES, the South Island Distance Education School, and train out of the new Coast Wrestling club in Victoria, coached by recent Claremont grad (and four-time provincial champion) Nolan Mitchell.

Zena is a defending provincial gold medal champion while Kiana placed fifth last year.

The sisters have been wrestling at this level since Kiana was 13 and Zena, then 10, had to wrestle against boys (winning, of course).

