Six key signings set up Shamrocks season

Shamrocks signings bode well for success this season

Rick Stiebel

News Staff

The Victoria Shamrocks announced six signings for the 2019 season, including key components from last year’s edition.

General manager Chris Welch said the return of Matt Yager, Jesse King, Ben McCullough, Tyler Burton and Tyson Gibson to the roster bodes well for the team’s chances in its 70th anniversary season.

“Yager, King and McCullough are three key veteran players for us. It’s great to bring Burton back into the mix, as well as Gibson, who’s showing everyone he’s a future superstar,” Welch said.

This season will mark Yager’s second as captain. “He brings strong defence and leadership to the floor every game,” Welch said. King, in his second season as assistant captain and sixth with the team, is “a threat to score every time he steps onto the concrete. McCullough is the definition of a gritty defender. It’s a mistake for any opponent not to take Burton seriously, and Gibson put up 47 points in 15 games in his first season with the team last year,” Welch noted.

READ ALSO: Shamrocks sign new defenseman for 2019 season

The return of Cole Pickup, who made a strong impression during call-ups from 2015 to 2017, is also a welcome addition. “He’ll be making his long-awaited debut as an official Senior A Shamrock. He’s ready to demonstrate why he was voted a Junior A all star three years running. The signings have added another layer to the excitement and anticipation that’s been building as the season gets closer.”

“The mix of veteran leadership and youth is shaping up nicely. We had a quality group last year and didn’t want to disrupt the direction we’re heading in. I think this team can go a long way and do something special,” Welch added.

The fact the Mann Cup for national supremacy will be played out west this year and hosted by the Western Lacrosse Association champions adds another layer of excitement, Welch added. There’s a lot of teams in the hunt, and we’re planning on taking a serious run at it. Stay tuned because we have more exciting news on the way in the build-up to the home opener on May 24.”

Shamrocks president Jim Hartshorne echoed those comments. “I’m excited to see the guys coming back from last year and the guys we’re announcing. Our fans should be very excited about how things are shaping up.”

Victoria Shamrocks memberships start at $125. Single game tickets are $18. For the schedule, tickets, merchandise or more information, visit VictoriaShamrocks.com, or call 250-478-ROCK (7625).

