Sooke 10K this weekend

The seventh race in the Vancouver Island Race Series – the TriStars Sooke 10K – is set for this Sunday (April 7).

The race starts and finishes in front of Edward Milne community school, 6218 Sooke Rd., with the early start at 10:30 a.m. followed by the main run at 11 a.m.

Runners can register online until 6 p.m. Thursday (April 4) at www.islandseries.org, or on race day from 9 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. Race fees are $30 for adults and $25 for students until Friday (April 5). Race day fees are $50. Race number pick-up and race day registration are at EMCS.

Race director Sarah Sproull is expecting about 400 participants in this year’s race.

The out and back course winds its way along Edward Milne Road and Sooke River Road to the Sooke Potholes. The race may result in minor traffic delays during the event. Residents in the area are encouraged to choose alternate routes or plan their day around the event to ease congestion and to ensure the safety of the participants.

“It’s considered a quick, undulating course,” Sproull said. “It’s hilly toward the Potholes, but you get the downhill coming back.”

This year’s race should be hard fought with some of the top racers close in points to claim the Island Race Series title.

In the club standings, the Prairie Inn Harriers lead with 2,305 points. Second place is Bastion Run Club (2,057 points) and third is Ceevacs Roadrunners (1,625 points).

Following TriStars Sooke 10K will be the Synergy Health Management Bazan Bay 5K and series awards on April 14.


