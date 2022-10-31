Sooke Celtic poised for first-place push

A depleted Sooke Celtic FC lineup managed a tie on Friday against top-ranked Juan de Fuca FC.

The 1-1 draw results in the Celtic just one point out of first place in Division 3 of the Vancouver Island Soccer League.

“We were missing numerous very key players, and it’s always a challenge when you have players playing in positions they haven’t done much of this year,” said Pete McKay, Celtic assistant coach.

Juan de Fuca was out-chanced numerous times by the Celtics throughout the game.

“We must ensure we deliver the goods in our next games to keep first place in sight. It’s in our hands, and we’re looking forward to playing Juan de Fuca again later in the season,” McKay said.

Up next for Sooke Celtic is a pair of home games against Saanich Fusion on Friday (Nov. 4) and Cowichan Oak on Nov. 11. Both games start at 7 p.m. at Fred Milne Park (The Log).

McKay said head coach Sven Eckhardt has been instrumental in the team’s strong season. “He’s done an unbelievable job taking this group to the next level in his first year as head coach.”

Check out Sooke Celtic FC@(sookeceltic) for more on the team, and visit visl.org for a complete look at the standings.



